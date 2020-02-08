2.0-Liter Turbo Four-Cylinder 2021 Toyota GR Supra Likely Coming to the U.S.

4 2021 Toyota Mirai Promises 30 Percent More Range Than First Generation

Depends on who you ask, of course. An inline-four with forced induction delivers the suck-squeeze-bang-blow differently from a four-cylinder boxer with natural aspiration. The Supra also happens to be auto-only while the 86 comes with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.



Last, but certainly not least, let’s talk about weight. The GR Supra SZ has a curb weight of 1,410 kilograms



We should also talk about the output ratings, starting with 255 horsepower (258 PS) and 295 pound-feet of torque (400 Nm) for the European version of the 2.0-liter turbo GR Supra. From a different architecture and without forced induction, the 2.0-liter boxer 86 develops 205 ponies and 156 twerks.



There is no denying the GR Supra with 2.0 liters of displacement will sell at a higher price than the 86, though it won’t be as high as the 3.0-liter turbo inline-six engine that comes standard for the 2020 model year. Excluding destination charge, the 86 retails at $27,060 while the GR Supra costs $49,990 provided that you’re able to find one without a markup from the dealer.



Motor Trend talked to Ed Laukes, the vice president of marketing, and Toyota's official told the magazine to wait a little for good news. The question is, does a four-cylinder turbo Supra have a place next to the 86?