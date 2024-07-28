20 Inexpensive Van Life Hacks You Need To Know

13 photos Photo: unsplash / Chris Cordes

Many people will tell you that van life is as challenging as fulfilling. The best way to get better at it is to actually do it. In most cases, the better equipped a van is, the more comfortable and easy your experience will be. However, not all of us can afford to invest heavily in our mobile homes. So, today, I've prepared a list of simple, inexpensive hacks/items that can make life on the road much more enjoyable.