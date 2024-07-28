20 Inexpensive Van Life Hacks You Need To Know

Many people will tell you that van life is as challenging as fulfilling. The best way to get better at it is to actually do it. In most cases, the better equipped a van is, the more comfortable and easy your experience will be. However, not all of us can afford to invest heavily in our mobile homes. So, today, I've prepared a list of simple, inexpensive hacks/items that can make life on the road much more enjoyable.
One of the biggest issues with van life is the lack of storage space. If you've been used to living in a conventional home, fitting all your essentials in the compact interior of a camper van takes some getting used to.
In a conventional home, you have the luxury of being messy or disorganized due to the increased real estate. You can't do that in a tiny home on wheels – actually, you can, but it might drive you crazy in the long run since you'll never know where to find your stuff, and you'll constantly be faced with a messy living space.
Storage Hacks
Luckily, there are various hacks and items that come in handy regarding storage – they'll help you hold your stuff more efficiently and even create more room to bring along more stuff on your journeys.
This is more of a tip than a hack, but you should start by putting things you use back where they belong. Regardless of how many hacks you implement or how many useful items you purchase, they will be useless if you don't follow this simple yet effective rule.
1. Stuff Your CushionsOne of the best free DIY camper hacks is to stuff your cushions with clothes. It's a great way to store your winter clothes during summer (and vice versa). You can also add clothing you regularly use that doesn't crease, such as socks, underwear, or workout gear.
Not only will you manage to bring more clothes along on your adventures, but they will also keep you comfortable when you prop up on these cushions. If you don't mind your pillow being uneven, you can stuff clothes inside your pillow cover and use it when you go to sleep.
2. Use the Bathroom/Shower Space
This one might seem a bit obvious, but I'll still include it. Many camper vans have designated bathroom/shower spaces, usually with waterproof walls and a toilet. I often see these areas left empty and with few storage solutions.
If you have a wet bathroom, you can use it as a drying area. It's as easy as fitting a retractable clothesline or a spring-loaded suspension rod where you can let damp clothes drip dry. Or, you could go even further and store spices and other items there, like the van lifer in the image above did.
3. Rubber MattingIf you've traveled in a camper van with a kitchen, then you know cutlery and plates can bump each other while driving, leaving you with a mess to clean up. A simple yet effective solution is using non-slip rubber matting. You can place these mats under anything you don't want moving around.
You can also use them between glasses, plates, saucepans, or anything else that's fragile to prevent them from breaking.
4. Screw Jars for SpicesThis one is a pretty popular hack – you might've seen it on many tiny homes on wheels. You can attach hanging jars to the bottom of your overhead cupboards/cabinets to store your spices, dry goods, and more.
Creating this setup is very straightforward. All you have to do is get your hands on some jars and screw their lids into the bottom of the cupboard. You should use multiple screws to prevent the lid from spinning.
As an extra measure, you can use adhesive to ensure the lid remains attached to the cupboard's underside. This hack will help you have more valuable cupboard space while also making the spices or whatever you hold quickly accessible.
5. Bungee CordsA bungee cord is an extremely versatile storage item. It's inexpensive yet can make all the difference inside your camper van. For instance, you can attach it to the end of a bench seat to create a storage spot for your shoes,
Alternatively, you can attach it to the walls to hold books, phones, and laptops. You can also use it to keep stuff from sliding across the floor of your van. Do you have some empty space inside your rig? Attach a bungee cord to leave no inch unused.
6. Velcro
If you've traveled in a mobile home, you've probably incorporated setting camp into your routine. Part of setting camp is taking all your decorations, plants, and other items out of drawers and cabinets and placing them back in their spot.
Why not make your life easier and save time by using Velcro to attach some of your stuff? For example, if you have a pot plant on a shelf, you can glue half of the Velcro to the shelf and the other half to the pot. The same goes for any decoration - just make sure you glue the Velcro horizontally, as it might not have enough strength to hold items vertically.
7. Fruit/Veggie NetsStoring fruit and vegetables inside a camper van can be quite difficult. Put them in drawers, and they will get bruised and might rot. Store them in the fridge, and they will turn cold and lose part of their taste. These are the reasons why van lifers opt for nets or hammocks. Besides keeping your food fresh, they will help you save valuable space.
8. Hooks and More HooksI've saved my favorite storage solution for last: hooks. They're a fantastic way to make the most of your wall space, hanging as much as possible to keep stuff organized and off the floor.
Install a few by the door to hang jackets and other clothes for easier accessibility. Hooks are also very useful in the bathroom, where you can use them to hang towels, wetsuits, laundry, and more.
You can utilize them in the kitchen to hang utensils and other items. There isn't a spot where these little things won't help you organize your things. Any simple hook will do – you can glue them to the walls, but if you want to make sure they remain sturdy, screw them in.
If you want a slightly better version, consider folding hooks. As their name suggests, they can be folded down when not in use, making your walls look tidier.
Utility Hacks
9. Wipe your Plates
Many camper vans have two types of water tanks: one for freshwater and the other for greywater. The former provides water, while the latter holds the water you've used, which is then dumped, usually at designated spots.
It's important to keep your greywater tank as clean as possible. That's why you should always wipe your plates and cooking equipment before you wash them down. If not, food debris and oil will end up in your greywater tank. In the long term, it can build up, make the tank stink, and damage the lining. Sure, you still have to wash it occasionally, but by following this simple hack, you won't have to do it that often.
If you're off-grid and don't have any places to dump the greywater, you can dump it into the ground. However, only do this if the water isn't mixed with harmful chemicals. You can use bio-degradable soaps to ensure you won't harm the environment when dumping the water in your grey tank.
10. Magnetic LightsYou should never mess with the electrical system if you don't know what you're doing. If you want to install lights in your camper van's interior but don't know how to link them to your power system, one simpler solution is using magnetic lights. They're better than fairy lights, as they are cordless and easier to attach.
They can be attached to any metal piece, are removable, and are typically rechargeable. So, you can move them as you see fit and even bring them outside the rig and attach them to the vehicle's body when spending time outdoors.
11. Electric KettleThe basic camper van builds don't have heaters – you need propane canisters or capable electrical systems to power them. If you have power on your camper van, but it's a fairly simple setup, like one based on a portable power station, consider using an electric kettle instead of a water heater.
A portable kettle is an efficient way to heat water for multiple uses. Sure, it's a bit more complicated to use a kettle to heat water for a shower, but this item will do the job just fine if you need hot water for cooking or to prepare tea or coffee. Moreover, it doesn't use that much power.
12. Foot PumpA water pump is another essential component of a camper van's plumbing system. A simpler, more affordable option is a foot pump. It runs on "muscle power" instead of electricity and is very straightforward to use. What makes it even better is that it's much cheaper and helps conserve water.
13. Sticker Backsplash
A backsplash serves both an aesthtic and a practical purpose - it can not only look good, but also makes cleaning food and oil splashed much easier.
Regular ceramic tile commonly used in conventional homes is heavy and can break while driving. That's why you should install a peel-and-stick backsplash that will do the job just as well while saving you some weight. Furthermore, most people won't be able to tell the difference.
Cleaning Hacks
Due to the much smaller space, cleaning a camper van is simpler than cleaning a conventional home. However, the downside is you'll have to do it much more often, as the interior can quickly get dirty, especially when you're traveling off the beaten path. However, there are some hacks you can implement to ensure your tiny home on wheels remains as tidy as possible.
14. Dustpan and BrushA dustpan and a brush can be your best friends when it comes to cleaning. Keep the two by the door, and brush sand and dirt off your feet as you step inside. There's nothing else to say here - every van lifer should have these in their rigs.
15. VacuumIf you want to make the cleaning process even faster, get a 12 V rechargeable vacuum cleaner. A dustpan and brush are essentials, but they might not reach some nooks and crannies.
That's why a vacuum cleaner is worth having in your mobile home. What's more, you don't need to turn on the inverter to recharge it - just plug it into a 12 V socket.
16. Doormats for Every EntrancePreventing things is always better than fixing them. So, why not keep your floors as clean as possible by adding a doormat for every entrance? You can find many models with cool designs and funny messages.
Depending on your van model, you might have multiple doors. It's best to add a doormat for each entrance. Moreover, you can leave your dirty shoes on them to not track in any extra mess.
17. Teak Mat in the Shower
If you have a separate shower in the van, a teak mat is a useful addition to your camper van. After taking a shower, the floor often stays wet for a while. And when you want to use the toilet in the hours after showering or wish to use the space for storage, you want your floor to be dry.
So, you can place a teak wood mat on the shower pan after you're done washing yourself. Store it somewhere separate when you're showering, and place it on top after you're done – it's that simple.
18. Gym MembershipHaving an indoor shower in your mobile home is a luxury. Most rigs either have an outdoor one or none at all.
Many van dwellers opt to purchase a gym membership to take showers. A popular option is Planet Fitness – the company has almost 2,500 locations across the United States, so there's a high chance you'll find plenty along your journeys.
Of course, there are many other gyms – there's no single best option; it all depends on where you'll be traveling. The memberships won't break your bank, and you won't have to worry about dumping tanks and using as little water as possible.
Bonus Hacks
19. Seatbelt Safety HackAdventurers often take safety and security in camper vans lightly. I believe you should make (at least) some minor investments in your safety on the road.
However, if you lack the funds or find yourself in a situation where you need more protection than standard door locks, a simple and great option is looping the seatbelts through the door handles and buckling them up. However, this only applies to the front doors.
If you want to learn more about the best ways to protect yourself and your tiny home on wheels, check out my article on this topic.
20. Van Life Apps
There are many van life-related apps you can use. They help you find cheap or free camping spots, cheap gas, and a lot more. Luckily, you don't have to comb through them, as I've made a selection of the best apps for van life.
And there you have it - these are some of the most useful hacks I've come across in the past years writing about hundreds of camper vans. Please let me know in the comments below what other van life hacks you feel should've made the cut.