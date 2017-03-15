1st Lamborghini Huracan Performante in the U.S. Stuns Crowd at Houston Car Meet

Lamborghini caused a massive stir at the Geneva Motor Show last week, offering us the Huracan Performante and the Raging Bull has now started allowing U.S. supercar aficionados to enjoy the velocity aura of the spiced-up Huracan.





The first Huracan Performante in America has recently landed at Lamborghini Houston. And don't imagine that the 640 hp beast, which comes dressed in white, is being kept inside the showroom at all times.Instead, the Sant'Agata Bolognese animal has attended a car meet that was recently held at The Woodlands. The vlogging community was obviously present at the Texan event, which is how we ended up with the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.We have to return to the statement we made in the intro to mention that the Performante actually caused a double stir. Debut aside, the Nurburgring record of the V10 beast determined certain aficionados to raise their eyebrows.Mostly using conspiracy-grade ideas, most of those who claimed the Huracan Performante's 6:52.01 Green Hell time wasn't real were recently silenced, when the Italian automaker addressed the criticism.Maurizio Reggiani, Lamborghini's Director of Research and Development, explained that the naturally aspirated beast used Pirelli Trofeo R tires. Since the rubber is street legal and can be found on the vehicle's list of optional extras, things are in check.Also, the automaker explained it has VBox GPS data for the record-setting lap, which demonstrates the time was set using a single session, not by adding times achieved on individual segments.Now that the Nurburgring has fully opened its gates for the 2017, we're looking forward to seeing Koenigsegg making another lap record attempt with the velocity-glorious One:1 - the rumor mill talks about how the factory car had already beaten the Porsche 918 Spyder's 6:57 time, which used to be the production car record, before going through thesensor-caused crash that took a serious toll on the hypercar. Fortunately, the Swedes have had plenty of time to rebuild the car, hence our stopwatch expectations.