1999 Humvee M1151A1 Lets You Live Out Your Green Zone Fantasies

If you’re in the market for a classic, military-used Humvee, you’re basically completing side quests as far as car ownership is concerned. There probably aren't that many left like that for someone to own, and this 1991 AM General M1151A1 is probably the ultimate Humvee. Not only is it not one of those wimpy civilian-market Humvees, but rather an extra-legit decommissioned Army model in rare “slantback” configuration.

17 photos Photo: Cars & Bids