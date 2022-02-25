1999 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning Looks All-Original but It Isn't, Yours for $38K

North American automakers have been giving enthusiasts high-riding alternatives to the usual muscle cars for many decades now. Depending on what brand they favored and how much money they had in the bank, they could have gone for quite a few such models, which retained the open-bed design behind the cabin.
Some might remember the Chevrolet S10 Xtreme, GMC Syclone, and/or the Dodge Ram SRT-10, whereas others would probably tell you that only a Ford F-150 SVT Lightning could have quenched their thirst back then.
And if you are part of the latter category, then you have come to the right place, because we just found a 1999 copy that is in search of a new home. Advertised by ClassicCarAddict, it can be seen in person in their Mesa, AZ, showroom, being in very good overall condition. It has 87,084 miles (140,148 km) under its belt, as per the ad, and could be yours for $37,995.
Finished in black, on top of a black leather and grey suede interior, it rides on black SVE wheels, 18 inches in diameter, hugged by the 295/45 tires. The original radio was dropped, and replaced by an Alpine CD player with USB, and the side windows and rear windscreen have been tinted. Beyond that, it remains a head-turning machine to enthusiasts, despite being more than two decades old.
Power-wise, you are looking at the 5.4-liter V8 engine. The supercharged mill is rated at 360 brake horsepower and 440 pound-feet (597 Nm) of torque, or at least that's how much it produced back in the day. Uprated brakes are part of the package, complete with an ABS system, and the vendor says they stopped it from 60 mph (97 kph) in 131 feet (40 meters).
So, does it look like your next muscle truck, or would you rather get a new and nicely-specced normal F-150 instead?
