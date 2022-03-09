1997 Gulfstream GV Business Jet Needs to Check Your Net Worth, Price Set at $12 Million

It’s one thing to be able to afford a Ferrari or a Lamborghini supercar, and a whole different matter to be able to pay for your own business jet, including maintenance and cost of operation. If you have your own jet, odds are your business portfolio is quite strong and that you likely own several Italian exotics instead of just the one.
Now, what you’re looking at here isn’t any plain old jet, but a Gulfstream GV, or G-Five, if you like it spelled out for you. It’s a 1997 model and it’s listed for sale on Controller for $12 million, which is an above market valuation, but not by a lot.
According to the ad, the jet is based out of Argentina, and it’s powered by two Rolls-Royce BR700-710A1-10 engines. It was repainted in June of last year by Gulfstream themselves (in Dallas, TX), resulting in this Matterhorn White with Western Blue stripes aesthetic. It’s a good color combination, as the jet hardly shows its age from a visual standpoint.
The American aircraft-maker also refurbished the cockpit, seats, lower sidewall and the carpet back in May of 2019.
Inside, this GV comes with a 13-passenger floor plan featuring three distinct passenger cabin areas, plus an observer seat, a forward crew rest, forward crew lavatory and a spacious aft galley and lavatory. Then there’s the Blu Ray/DVD player, a 19-inch Credenza HD monitor, four 9-inch personal HD Monitors for the club seats, updated switch panels, an Aircell Cabin Telecommunication router and an Aircell SatPhone system with handsets for both the cockpit and the cabin.
Speaking of the cockpit, you can expect to find some really nice tech, like the lightning detection system, two external cameras, a DU-885 display system, head-up display, TAWS with RAAS (runway awareness and advisory system), plus a whole deal more.
