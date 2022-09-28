1997 Bentley Turbo R Bought New for $237,000 Is Now Selling for $8,500

Bentley’s Turbo R got to see the daylight back in 1985, but as a luxury (and high-performance too) car, it was obviously quite a rare sight.
For example, only a little over 7,000 units ended up being manufactured between 1985 and 1997, while the production of the Turbo RT (an upgraded model that was available for just two years) came down to just 250 cars.
Powered by Bentley’s 6.75-liter Turbo V8 engine, the car was obviously supposed to impress in terms of performance. It developed close to 300 horsepower, with two transmission options being offered – 3-speed or 4-speed automatic.
A long-wheelbase version, known as Turbo RL, was also offered, though beginning in 1996, it was simply known as Turbo R after the demise of the short-wheelbase configuration.
Enter this 1997 Bentley Turbo R.
The owner says the car was purchased for no more, no less than $237,000 – the base price of a Turbo R was $195,000 in the United States, so this is most likely a high-optioned model, but it ended up in storage a few years ago.
As it turns out, the owner got sick and could no longer take care of the car, so this is how the Turbo R ended up in the condition you can easily see in the pics.
While it still looks luxurious, it’s very clear the vehicle requires a full restoration, and the first thing that needs to be further inspected is the engine under the hood. The V8 no longer starts, but a good mechanic should be able to figure out precisely what happens, especially given the Bentley was parked three years ago.
The paint requires occasional attention as well, as the hood seems to exhibit some damage from what was likely sun exposure.
It goes without saying this is a project and not a car that can be parked in someone’s collection, but given it’s a rather rare find, we wouldn’t be surprised to see it selling for big bucks once restored.
eBay seller savem-33 is willing to let the Bentley go for just $8,500.
