1996 Suzuki GSX-R750 Rides on Aftermarket Hoops Adorned With Higher-Spec Brakes

With its impressive power-to-weight ratio, the GSX-R750 will propel you past the quarter-mile mark in less than eleven ticks. 23 photos



At approximately 12,000 screaming revs per minute, the four-stroke colossus will be more than happy to deliver as much as 128 hp. On the other hand, a peak torque output figure of 59 pound-feet (81 Nm) will be accomplished lower down the rpm range. By combining this force with a dry weight of just 395 pounds (179 kg), the Gixxer is perfectly capable of obliterating the quarter-mile sprint in 10.9 face-melting seconds.



Once that’s done, this ruthless piece of Japanese machinery will continue accelerating to a blistering top speed of 164 mph (264 kph). Now, it’s time to have a quick look at what distinguishes this particular ‘96 MY



The stock fenders were removed to make way for carbon fiber alternatives on both ends, while the original wheels have been replaced with aluminum OZ Racing items. You will also find a high-grade steering damper and a state-of-the-art monoshock from Ohlins’ catalog, as well as an assortment of Yoshimura goodies.



This tidy GSX-R is looking for a new home on Iconic Motorbike Auctions at this very moment, and you've got until November 19 to register your bids. For the time being, the top bid is placed at 5,100 bucks, but this amount doesn't quite meet the reserve.

