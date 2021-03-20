1995 Toyota MR2 Turbo Goes on Auction, Could Be More Expensive Than a New GT86

Have you ever been scolded by a friend or family member for spending too much money on cars? Well, if you play your cards right, you can easily come up with a better answer than just "I'm really passionate about cars". Because these days, if you buy the right car, that counts as an investment.
And Japanese sports cars have been growing in popularity lately, and prices have been going up as well. Just recently we've featured Alex Rodriguez and his "Like mother, like son" story, centered around his 1992 Toyota MR2, built as an homage to his mother's old AW11. As he was mentioning at the time, Turbo MR2s are now selling between $10,000 to $20,000, but we've recently come across an even more expensive model.
While around 90% of all MR2s ever sold on Bring a Trailer went for under $25,000, three cars were sold for over $35,000. In fact, the most expensive MR2 auctioned on this website in recent years was a 46,000-mile (74,029 km), 1994 Turbo that eventually went for $38,250. But mind you, this was back in 2019, and prices have been going up even more lately.
The 1995 model featured here is a rare Dark Emerald Green, and its odometer shows 61,000 miles (98,169 km) as of now. Overall, the car is in pretty good shape, but there are certainly some things that can be improved here and there. The car is sitting on 15" wheels wrapped in Toyo Proxes RA1 tires sized 205/50 and 225/50 respectively, and you don't really feel the need for bigger wheels, as these fit in just right.
This is not a stock vehicle anymore, but the mods it has on it are somewhat discreet, and include items like TRD strut tower braces and lowering springs to name a few. The turbocharged 2.0-liter 3S-GTE engine was factory rated at 200 horsepower and 200 lb-ft (271 Nm) of torque, and it has been given a bit more oomph by using an aftermarket cat-back exhaust system and a replacement turbocharger.
The seller notes that the replacement turbo is a re-manufactured unit, not an aftermarket one, and it originated from another turbo-95 model. The old turbo is also included in the package, just in case you'd like to rebuild it as a spare. The car is currently located in Pelham, New Hampshire, and with 6 days to go, before the auction ends, the highest bid stands at $22,000.
The tan leather seats seem to be in excellent shape, and they give off a very premium-feeling. You also get a factory CD and cassette player, air conditioning and power windows, which is not bad for a car this old. It does look like this car has been well taken care of, and the only thing that isn't that appealing is the steering wheel. Although you could easily find a 3-spoke one, it's ultimately up to you if you'd prefer one of those over the current one.
As some users have speculated, it wouldn't come as a surprise if this ends up selling for around $40,000! This would bring it in the 2.0-liter Toyota Supra ball-park, and it is very likely prices will still be going up, although probably at a slower pace when compared to the MKIV Supra. After all, who wouldn't want a mid-engine, turbocharged, RWD sports car from the '90s?
