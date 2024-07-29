1995 Corvette Gets a Thorough Clean Before Sale, You Won't Believe How Long It Sat Outside

95 photos Photo: YouTube/Detail Dane

The fourth generation of the Corvette is the second-best-seller of all the until-now eight iterations of the Bowtie sportscar nameplate, with over 358,000 units produced from October 1983 to August 1996. The 14-year lifespan makes it the second-longest-running variant of America’s Sportscar, but its popularity has not faded with time. A good-looking example is never short of pretenders; all it takes to make it stand out is a thorough cleaning.