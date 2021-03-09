1994 Toyota Supra Brought Proper JDM Twin-Turbo Flair All the Way to the U.S.

Although produced since 1978 and recently reinvented with help from BMW, the Toyota Supra, especially in its A80 iteration (a.k.a. the Mk IV), probably remains the most desirable for JDM aficionados. So, what better way to showcase the passion than via a right-hand drive twin-turbo example?
We have seen (curiously, all these examples are stealthily dressed up in black) interesting left-hand drive models go for high pricing no matter the associated mileage. This time around, this 1994 Supra blends a desirable odometer count (just 27,800 miles/44,740 km) with a low bidding quotation—it currently stands at $30,500 with less than five hours on the auction’s clock.
Naturally, one will need to hurry up if this Supra makes for an enticing proposition, so here’s a quick rundown of the specifications to help speed things a bit. The main issue that needs to be taken into account, of course, is the fact that we’re dealing with a right-hand drive import from Japan. Fortunately, the seller took care of everything back in 2020, and the car now holds a clean Montana title.
According to Doug DeMuro, who runs the cars&bids automotive enthusiast auction website and sometimes even tests the Toyotas auctioned here, “there’s nothing like a great Mark IV Supra Turbo - yes, even an automatic, which I personally think has some nice benefits (including the thrill of daily driving a Supra!).”
That brings us to the fact that under the hood resides the well-known 2JZ-GTE twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six engine mated to a four-speed automatic transmission. By the way, unlike models prepared for export to the Americas and Europe, the JDM version only came with 276 hp and 318 lb-ft (431 Nm) as opposed to 321 hp and 315 lb-ft (427 Nm).
All in all, this could turn up as a sweet deal for anyone looking to live a JDM lifestyle, honor Paul Walker’s Fast and Furious legacy, or perhaps embark on a little upgrade project designed to amaze the underground racing community.
