1994 Toyota Supra Brought Proper JDM Twin-Turbo Flair All the Way to the U.S.

We have seen (curiously, all these examples are stealthily dressed up in black) interesting left-hand drive models go for high pricing no matter the associated mileage. This time around, this 1994 Supra blends a desirable odometer count (just 27,800 miles/44,740 km) with a low bidding quotation—it currently stands at $30,500 with less than five hours on the auction’s clock.Naturally, one will need to hurry up if this Supra makes for an enticing proposition, so here’s a quick rundown of the specifications to help speed things a bit. The main issue that needs to be taken into account, of course, is the fact that we’re dealing with a right-hand drive import from Japan. Fortunately, the seller took care of everything back in 2020, and the car now holds a clean Montana title.According to Doug DeMuro, who runs the cars&bids automotive enthusiast auction website and sometimes even tests the Toyotas auctioned here, “there’s nothing like a great Mark IV Supra Turbo - yes, even an automatic, which I personally think has some nice benefits (including the thrill of daily driving a Supra!).”That brings us to the fact that under the hood resides the well-known 2JZ-GTE twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six engine mated to a four-speed automatic transmission. By the way, unlike models prepared for export to the Americas and Europe, the JDM version only came with 276 hp and 318 lb-ft (431 Nm) as opposed to 321 hp and 315 lb-ft (427 Nm).All in all, this could turn up as a sweet deal for anyone looking to live a JDM lifestyle, honor Paul Walker’s Fast and Furious legacy, or perhaps embark on a little upgrade project designed to amaze the underground racing community.