1993 Land Rover Defender 130 Customized Spectre-Style Is Up for Grabs

Getting your hands on any of the cars that were ever featured in the James Bond movies is usually a very expensive deal. This is probably the closest thing you will get, for this kind of money.
Earlier this year, one of the modified 2015 Land Rover Defender 110s that survived the shooting of Spectre intact and with only 1,000 km (621 miles) on the odometer, emerged at auction and was expected to fetch between £200,000 and £240,000 ($260,000 and $312,000). It is still available, in case you happen to have this amount lying around, but if not, it’s still a good indication for how much these vehicles go for even when 007’s butt hasn’t sat in them.
This isn’t a Defender that’s been featured in Spectre, but it sure looks like one. Plus, it has a very interesting story, starting out as a 1993 Defender 130 sold for new to the Turkish military. It is currently being listed on Bring A Trailer, with bidding sitting at $60,000 and under 12 hours to go. There is no reserve on it, which, again, could be good news for a buyer on a budget.
This Defender was sold to the first private owner in 2003. The seller bought it in 2019 in a fairly decent condition, and immediately set out to customize it so as to look as one of the Defenders in the aforementioned James Bond movie. It was then brought into the U.S. the following year, meaning in 2020, and it is being offered with a clean New Jersey title and some 114,000 km (69,000 miles) on the clock.
The Defender is painted in Santorini Black and comes with custom fender flares, new doors, aftermarket front bumper with winch, KBX grille, rollcage and roof rack with lightning, smoked tail lights and LED headlights. The interior has also been spruced up and now features black leather sports seats, new headliner and carpets, AC, Webasto heater and touchscreen stereo.
Powered by a 3.5-liter V8 mated to a five-speed manual transmission and a two-speed transfer case, this Defender sits higher than stock by four inches (10.1 cm), and rolls on 16-inch (40.6-cm) black steel wheels with 37-inch (93.9-cm) Maxxi Crawler tires. Several other improvements and upgrades are mentioned in the video presentation below.
