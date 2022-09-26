1993 Honda CBR900RR Looks Crisp Approaching Its 30th Birthday, Prepares to Change Hands

To quickly understand why this thing was such a revelation, take a first-gen CBR for a spin, then hop on any sport bike that predates it.
Ask any rider to name a few bikes that defined the nineties, and you’re pretty much guaranteed to hear all of them, including the Honda CBR900RR on their lists. Even though it’s no garage queen, the 1993 model pictured above still manages to look phenomenal for its age, counting just over 22k miles (35,000 km) on the odo.
Under current ownership, this iconic crotch rocket received a fresh coat of red, white, and blue paint, while its fuel tank was refurbished and thus ridden of an unsightly dent. Additionally, the bike’s forks and front brake master cylinder have also been revamped during the overhaul, and there are now braided stainless-steel lines mated to the front calipers.
Further up, we see a tinted Zero Gravity windshield and flush-mounted aftermarket blinkers, as well as replacement grips, mirrors, and levers. The OEM exhaust was swapped with a Two Brothers Racing four-into-one alternative, which ends in a shiny aluminum muffler on the right-hand side.
Air filtration is now taken care of by K&N hardware, and power gets channeled to the rear wheel via a fresh drive chain and modern sprockets. Finally, one may find new spark plugs, throttle cables, and engine cover gaskets, while a premium battery completes the list of replacements.
Obtaining its force from a liquid-cooled 893cc inline-four with quad 38 mm (1.5-inch) Keihin carbs and sixteen valves, the CBR900RR is good for up to 122 ponies and 65 pound-feet (88 Nm) of torque. This oomph moves a 408-pound (185-kg) dry weight, making it possible for Honda’s beast to hit a top speed of 160 mph (257 kph).
The creature we’ve just looked at is getting auctioned off on Bring a Trailer right now, and there’s no predetermined reserve price to be met! If you’re interested, keep in mind that you’ve only got until September 29 to top the current bid, which is placed at $7,500 for the time being.
Under current ownership, this iconic crotch rocket received a fresh coat of red, white, and blue paint, while its fuel tank was refurbished and thus ridden of an unsightly dent. Additionally, the bike’s forks and front brake master cylinder have also been revamped during the overhaul, and there are now braided stainless-steel lines mated to the front calipers.
Further up, we see a tinted Zero Gravity windshield and flush-mounted aftermarket blinkers, as well as replacement grips, mirrors, and levers. The OEM exhaust was swapped with a Two Brothers Racing four-into-one alternative, which ends in a shiny aluminum muffler on the right-hand side.
Air filtration is now taken care of by K&N hardware, and power gets channeled to the rear wheel via a fresh drive chain and modern sprockets. Finally, one may find new spark plugs, throttle cables, and engine cover gaskets, while a premium battery completes the list of replacements.
Obtaining its force from a liquid-cooled 893cc inline-four with quad 38 mm (1.5-inch) Keihin carbs and sixteen valves, the CBR900RR is good for up to 122 ponies and 65 pound-feet (88 Nm) of torque. This oomph moves a 408-pound (185-kg) dry weight, making it possible for Honda’s beast to hit a top speed of 160 mph (257 kph).
The creature we’ve just looked at is getting auctioned off on Bring a Trailer right now, and there’s no predetermined reserve price to be met! If you’re interested, keep in mind that you’ve only got until September 29 to top the current bid, which is placed at $7,500 for the time being.