1993 GMC Typhoon Sells for $175,000; Suspicions Arise

An extremely low-mileage 1993 GMC Typhoon went under the hammer online for the record sum of $175,000. Participants were taken by surprise when the winner suddenly upped the bid by $64,000. Now that person is in a pickle.
There were only 2,200 GMC Typhoons made in 1993. The car sold at the auction was one of the later models. According to BaT, this Typhoon was the 2,143rd vehicle from that year of production. It sports a turbocharged 4.3-liter V6 that’s connected to a four-speed automatic transmission. With power sent to all its 16-inch aluminum wheels, a funky two-door design, and a self-leveling rear suspension, this truck was bought back by the dealer that initially sold it. The company knew what it was doing buying it from the original owner. The car shows just 272 miles on the odometer.
This 1993 GMC Typhoon looks like it just got off the factory floor with its all-black interior and exterior. Naturally, something like this attracted enough attention from collectors and enthusiasts. Bear in mind that in the current market conditions, the value of this vehicle wouldn’t normally jump above the $125,000 mark.
The winning bidder ended up spending $175,000 for the truck. There were 28 bids, and theirs was the last one. They upped the offer by $64,000 out of the blue. Other collectors were baffled, and, of course, accusations started pouring in.
One of the bidders even pointed out that a GMC Syclone – that’s just better than the 1993 Typhoon – sold recently for $105,000. Other users argued this might be some sort of money laundering because “nobody in their right mind would spend more than $40,000” for this ‘90s GMC truck.
According to BaT data, the vehicle has been sold. But there are no public details confirming the transaction as of yet and no comments from the winner of the auction. We ought to keep an eye open. This 1993 GMC Typhoon may end up relisted at some point if things won't go accordingly. Until then, stay safe out there. The used car market is incredibly hot right now.
This 1993 GMC Typhoon looks like it just got off the factory floor with its all-black interior and exterior. Naturally, something like this attracted enough attention from collectors and enthusiasts. Bear in mind that in the current market conditions, the value of this vehicle wouldn’t normally jump above the $125,000 mark.
The winning bidder ended up spending $175,000 for the truck. There were 28 bids, and theirs was the last one. They upped the offer by $64,000 out of the blue. Other collectors were baffled, and, of course, accusations started pouring in.
One of the bidders even pointed out that a GMC Syclone – that’s just better than the 1993 Typhoon – sold recently for $105,000. Other users argued this might be some sort of money laundering because “nobody in their right mind would spend more than $40,000” for this ‘90s GMC truck.
According to BaT data, the vehicle has been sold. But there are no public details confirming the transaction as of yet and no comments from the winner of the auction. We ought to keep an eye open. This 1993 GMC Typhoon may end up relisted at some point if things won't go accordingly. Until then, stay safe out there. The used car market is incredibly hot right now.