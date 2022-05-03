1993 Chevy Van Is a Design Exercise in Transformations, Allows for Multiple Configurations

Van life is not for everyone, but those who dare to try it will always appreciate the unencumbered freedom to relocate anytime and anywhere they want to. There are, of course, compromises you have to make and learning to live in a much tighter space usually tops the list. Or you can hire these architects to design your home on wheels and get more storage space than you dreamed of, even in a Chevy Van.
Chevys are popular worldwide when it comes to van conversions and this 1993 model makes no exception. The van got an extreme makeover from some talented architects from Ecuador: Juan Alberto Andrade and Maria Jose Vascones, along with some local collaborators.
As explained by its creators, the Dodo Van, as it was nicknamed, was a “design exercise in limitations, transformations, and spatiality”. It was ordered by a couple who intends to use it for work and travel, and only needed the essentials with them on the road. However, despite its small size, Dodo Van offers much more storage space than expected, being packed with drawers and cabinets.
The van offers a living area of just 53.8 sq ft (5 sq m) but it was very cleverly organized. It has a very warm interior design with wood surrounding you all throughout the vehicle. There’s seating for up to six people.
Designed in a modular way that allows you to use the space in various configurations, the van can be transformed according to your needs. Dodo Van is divided into three main parts: you’ve got the kitchen area in the front, with a portable table, then a generous storage space area in the middle, which comes with plenty of cabinets and drawers, and the living space area in the back, with a bed for two people.
For insulation, the builders used rock wool for everything, including the walls, floor, and ceiling. They went with 6 mm (0.2”) plywood boards for the vehicle lining and 12 mm (0.4”) and 15 mm (0.6”) ones for the floor and modules.
An independent battery connected to the vehicle’s alternator powers the self-generated electrical system of the Dodo Van.
