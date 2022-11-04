1992 Ferrari 348 Challenge, the Car That Spawned the Ferrari Challenge Series, Up for Sale

We live in a world where Ferrari is synonymous with racing and performance, an era filled with the occasional vehicle marketed as a race car for the road, but this wasn’t always the case.
In fact, there was a time when one did not have to wait years for an entry-level Ferrari but when the company was desperate to sell their cars. In a brilliant move, they returned to their racing roots in 1993 to boost both sales and brand enthusiasm. Capitalizing on the fact that Ferrari owners wanted to do more than just drive their cars on the road, the Italian carmaker listened to their customers and created the Ferrari Challenge Series. This is a single-marque championship where people can race their prancing horses ended up being a huge success and is still held to this day.
This track-focused variant of the 348 TB was delivered to Christian Heinkele of Auvergne Moteurs, on 25 July 1992, finished in yellow color with a black interior, and it’s up for sale. This is the 93646 chassis, and it comes with a bit of a pedigree since it won a championship.
Meant to go racing, this version was improved in every way compared to its regular sibling. It achieved that through a conversion kit, which could be disassembled, allowing the car to return to its road-going configuration, although it is unclear why someone would want that.
The power output of the 3.4-liter V8 engine was increased from 300hp (304ps) to 320hp (324ps), along with a direct exhaust and improved brakes. But just throwing marginally more power at a car is not going to make it worthy of racing, so the suspension was lowered, and 18” magnesium wheels were fitted. Carbon seats and a six-point roll cage were the finishing touches, making everything about the Challenge just a bit more refined and evolved compared to the 348 TB.
Adding to the pedigree, the first owner of this car took it racing in the Ferrari Challenge series in 1993, 1994, and 1995. The first season was rather underwhelming, with Heinkele scoring just 12 points, but things improved in 1994, when he scored 57 points, placing 6th overall. But the proverbial cherry on top came in 1995, when Heinkele won the West European Ferrari 348 Challenge in this vehicle, scoring 230 points.
Even with all the racing in its past and the 73,897 kilometers (ca. 45,910 miles) on the odometer, the car is in great condition, having been properly maintained throughout its life. It comes with an impressive history file containing invoices dating from 1993 to 2016 and a service visit as recently as 29 September 2022, with the brake fluid, cambelts, and engine oil refreshed.
Although the 348 Challenge is definitely neither the fastest nor most luxurious Ferrari money can buy, it is definitely one with an impressive historical significance.
