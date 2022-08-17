1992 Chevrolet Majestic Nomad Is a Shameless Caprice With Bel Air Fins

A 1990s Chevrolet Caprice with Tri-Five fins is usually the kind of stuff you expect to see in renderings, but I kid you not, this mashup is as real as they get. And I really don't know what to think about it.
Yup, someone slapped a pair of Tri-Five-like fins on a 1992 Chevrolet Caprice wagon in an attempt to turn it into some sort of modern Nomad. The conversion actually goes beyond the fins, as the tailgate also sports vertical chrome slats and a "Nomad" badge, while the hood flaunts Bel Air "bullet" ornaments.
The wagon also sports a two-tone finish for an even closer resemblance to the original Nomad. And needless to say, the red-and-white combo is a good choice since many Bel Airs were produced in these colors back in the day.
Look close enough, and you'll notice that the chrome on the side panels is actually airbrushed, as is the vintage Chevrolet badge and the "Majestic Nomad" script.
The latter is a solid piece of info. Google it and you'll find a lot more 1990s Caprice conversions just like this one. However, as the seller points out, most of them are delivery conversions with no rear windows, whereas this 1992 Caprice remains true to the Chevy Nomad's two-door station wagon layout.
Impressively enough, the interior also mimics the two-tone upholstery that was popular in the mid-1950s. This one combines white and burgundy, a flashy yet still classy choice. But unlike the Nomad, this Caprice comes with a third-row bench, so it can haul up to eight people.
Other than that, it remains a standard 1992 Caprice that comes with a 5.0-liter V8 engine, an automatic transmission, and power everything. The seller says some of the interior and several paint areas "will need attention to make perfect" but argues that this wagon "has won numerous awards" in the past.
All told, this Nomad conversion is quirky, to say the least, but the company that put it together did a nice job. Definitely not as cool as the original, but an interesting way to spice up a mundane 1990s Caprice. If this conversion is something you'd like to own, it's located in West Bend, Wisconsin, and auctioned off by eBay seller "randy7654." Bidding is at $10,000 with only 24 hours to go.
