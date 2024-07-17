1992 Camaro Hides Crazy-Rare Undercover Option; It Could Read Your Rights Right Now

29 photos Photo: YouTube/Lou Costabile

In 1992, an icon of Detroit was celebrating its 25th anniversary – the Chevrolet Camaro was turning the page on its first quarter of a century. The model wasn’t performing at the same level as it had when it first burst into internal combustion in 1967, nor did it match the performance of those first years. But even in that grey period of Detroit motoring, the Camaro had something special to offer.