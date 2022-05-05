1992 BMW M5 Has an Asking Price of $476K, This Is Why

Imagine you've got half a million dollars to add another car to your garage. The list of options is quite extensive, and it includes vehicles from almost every single manufacturer on the planet. Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Porsches, you name it! But what about a BMW? Would you spend that much money on a BMW? It would have to be a very special model to be worth that much, right?
A 1940-built 328 Wendler Sport Cabriolet or a 1980 M1 can set you back as much as $900,000, and these are two of the most expensive cars BMWs on the market today. A limited-edition Alpina Z8 that looks flawless is going to cost less than half that sum.
To put things in perspective, a brand new Alpina XB7 has a starting MSRP of $141,300 before tax ($995 destination charge). But we've come across an early '90s BMW that costs almost three times as much as an XB7.
Just a few days ago we were talking about the BMW M5 E61 Touring, which is, by all means, a limited edition version of a limited-edition vehicle. But more than 1,000 of those were ever built.
And that makes it rather common if you were to compare it to the 1992 BMW M5 20 Jahre Motorsport Edition. As the name suggests, this version was built to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of BMW Motorsport. And it was fitting that BMW chose to roll out just 20 units all in all.
The only other M5 E34 that is as rare is the Touring Elekta. One of these sold on Bring a Trailer back in 2017 for $120,000. If it's still around, it should be able to fetch more than double that sum these days.
But let's forget about the Elekta for a moment, and focus on the 1992 limited-edition M5 instead. All of the 20 cars were finished in Mugello Red, and they all made use of the Euro-spec 3.8-liter inline-six engine. While North-American clients had to deal with the less-potent 3.6-liter unit, European customers could thoroughly enjoy the new 335-hp setup.
Weighing in at about 3,850 lbs (1,746 kg), the M5 wasn't a light car. But it could still hit 60 mph (96 kph) in less than 6 seconds, according to official company data. This 20th Anniversary M5 has a few distinctive elements including the Nürburgring suspension package, Recaro SR seats, carbon-fiber interior trims, and BMW ///M upholstery.
With just 2,672 miles (4,300 km) on its odometer, this car is number 18 of 20 ever built. Between 1988 to 1995, about 12,200 M5s were delivered to customers around the world, so it's easy to understand why this limited edition version is 10 times as expensive as a regular M5 E34.
