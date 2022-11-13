1992 Autozam Turned Tiny Monster Truck Wins Hot Wheels Tournament, Best Is Yet To Come

Working on a project car is never an easy thing to do. But if you can go all the way with it, you'll reap the reward that's waiting at the end of the road. First off, you get to drive and enjoy your creation. And second, you'll get to witness people's reactions to it. But the stakes were even higher for builders that registered their vehicles for the Hot Wheels Legends Tour.
It all started in 2018, as Hot Wheels was celebrating its 50th anniversary. Mattel made one more step towards strengthening the bond with its global fanbase, while also adding more realism to its line-up of diecast cars.
The Legends Tour set out to reward vehicles that displayed three fundamental characteristics: Authenticity, Creativity, and Garage Spirit. The 2 Jet Z won the event in 2018, then came The Nash in 2019, the 1970 Pontiac Firebird in 2020, and finally the Volvo P1800 Gasser in 2021.
And now we have our fifth tournament winner. But before taking a closer look at it, let's briefly go through the development of the events in 2022. Although we don't have the exact figure right now, we estimate that several thousand cars have taken part in the Tour this year.
A regional winner was designated after each event, and 24 cars made it into the semifinals. An official live stream showcased all of these vehicles, with a panel of six judges choosing 10 cars to move on to the finals.
Both Jay Leno and Magnus Walker were presented for the last step of the way, as only one car could be designated the winner of the 2022 Hot Wheels Legends Tour. Some of these vehicles were available onsite for the judging process, and that further added to the excitement of the whole thing.
The 1978 Porsche 928 dragster was quite spectacular to see but didn't make it to the top. Given that so many people have registered for the event this year, Mattel will be also replicating the cars of the regional winners including Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and North America as you'll see in the gallery.
But the big winner of the 2022 Legends Tour is the 1992 Autozam Scrum that goes by the name of Texas Toot. We've seen this tiny Monster Truck before, as it took part in the Houston event back in May. It faced some stiff competition back then, but it was still the most insane project out there.
Just think of it, when's the last time you've seen a Kei Truck this big? Craig Meaux has been working on this project for just over two years now, and it's awesome to see that built this thing from the ground up. He has even taken it out in the mud recently, and the Chevy 454 ci (7.4-liters) sounds angry, to say the least.
Now, it's just a matter of time before we see the Texas Toot in toy stores across the world, so we imagine he's quite proud of his accomplishments. That being said, we can't wait to see what other crazy machines will join the event in 2023.
