1991 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser with Woodgrain Vinyl Wrap Is a True American Icon

26 May 2022, 13:06 UTC ·
If you’re a classic station wagon aficionado, you’re definitely going to appreciate this 1991 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser. For starters, it’s the last in a long line of Custom Cruiser station wagons, and second, third-generation cars such as this one were literally in production for only a year, making this a rare find.
The Custom Cruiser enjoyed a lengthy 21-year run between 1971 and 1992, sharing GM’s popular B platform with the likes of the Buick Estate and Pontiac Safari. The third-generation Custom Cruiser made its debut as a 1991 model year car, following an extensive redesign. Unfortunately for some, it was in production for only a year before Oldsmobile decided to pull the plug.

Now, what we found here is a 1991MY example, up for grabs through Doug DeMuro’s Cars & Bids website. Not only is this a well-specified car, but it also features a few tiny yet noteworthy modifications, such as the woodgrain vinyl wrap, tinted windows and 15-inch Baby Moon wheels.

As standard, the car came with a Towing Package (limited-slip differential, 3.23 axle ratio, high-capacity cooling system, engine oil cooler, electric trailer harness), an automatic leveling system, rear defogger, front cornering lamps, power mirrors, Vista roof, leather upholstery, power front seats, three-row seating, cruise control, automatic climate control, power windows, power door locks and an AM/FM cassette radio.

Aside from some rock chips at the front, a couple of small scratches and some wear on the interior trim, this Custom Cruiser looks right as rain. It also has 29,300 miles (47,000 km) on the clock, which is a relatively low number for an old family station wagon.

As for performance, while there is a 5.0-liter V8 engine under the hood, it’s best not to expect anything spectacular from it, since it only produces a modest 170 hp and 255 lb-ft (345 Nm) of torque.
Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

