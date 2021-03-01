1989 Toyota Soarer TOM’s Aerocabin Is a JDM Candy in America, Can Be Had

There are so many exciting things coming together to make up the car we’re here to talk about that is extremely difficult to choose something to start with. We’ll try to do it justice though, as you don’t get to see many of these stateside.
What you’re looking at is a 1989 Toyota Soarer. The nameplate first came to be in Japan in 1981, and starting with 1986, it was based on the A70 platform that also underpinned that era’s Supra. In the U.S., the model arrived in 1991 as the Lexus SC.
That means this particular one is a Toyota the American market never got to see. Even more so, it’s not just a Toyota, but one that got handled by factory-supported tuner Tachi Oiwa Motor Sport (TOM’s) and transformed into something called the Aerocabin Limited Edition.
What that means is that the roof on the thing is removable, going away into the trunk in a 3-step process, but leaving the rest of the cabin where it is. Unlike the regular Soarer, which somehow managed to squeeze people in the rear, TOM’s variant can seat only two.
Being handled by TOM’s means the car also got things like a Stage 2 shift kit, lowering springs, and BBS-wheels. As standard, it comes equipped with air conditioning, electric windows and locks, Alpine premium sound system with CD changer, and cruise control, among others.
Powering the Soarer around is a 3.0-liter straight-six mated to a four-speed automatic transmission and good for 232 hp.
The right-hand-drive beast is for sale as part of the Barrett-Jackson auction taking place later this month. It arrived in the U.S. using the 25-year rule, and the odometer on it reads over 82,800 miles (133,000 km).
There is no estimate on how much it is expected to fetch, but given its rarity (the Soarer nameplate was discontinued from Japan as well when Lexus arrived there in 2005) and all the hardware it packs, we wouldn’t be surprised if it went for a small fortune.
