1989 Porsche 930 Slantnose Shows Only 220 Kilometers on the Clock

One of the rarest 911s ever built, the Slantnose is a mix between the 930 road car and the 935 racing car. Real ones from Porsche – not conversions from Kremer Racing – are rare, but few can hold a candle to this particular example of the breed.
Offered by a private seller in the United States on mobile.de with only 220 kilometers on the odometer, the 1989 model is one of 11 cars with the “S engine” and “one of one” with Forest Green paintwork for the body shell. “One of the rarest Porsches ever built” isn’t cheap, though, because its asking price is 770,000 euros.
Think about that figure for a moment, then remember how much a 911 Turbo S with all the bells and whistles costs these days. The condition of the vehicle – interior and undercarriage as well – do confirm the insanely low mileage.
Heavily documented and heavily optioned as per the seller, the Slantnose is “absolutely the finest 1989 Flachbau in the world” apparently. “Even the Porsche Museum would be envious,” but that’s an overstatement. Lest we forget, the German automaker has rarer and costlier classics on display and in storage because Porsche is aware of its incommensurable racing and road-going legacy.
Currently located in Naples, Florida and available to view upon appointment, the one-of-none survivor in the photo gallery is listed with 300 PS or 296 horsepower from 3.3 liters of displacement, six cylinders, and a single turbocharger from KKK. That’s good enough for 60 miles per hour in 5 seconds flat, 13.7 seconds on the quarter-mile run at 106.5 mph, and a top speed of 162 miles per hour.
The Neunelfer comes with Turbo-branded floor mats, a good ol’ stick shift with the Porsche logo on top of the knob, power windows, the factory stereo, and a four-spoke steering wheel with no buttons or paddle shifters in sight. The seats as well as the door panels are wrapped in supple leather that doesn’t show any signs of wear despite the car’s age, adding to the specialness of this Slantnose.
