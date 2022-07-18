1989 Ford E-350 Promises to Cross Any Desert, Isn't Quite Meant for Glamping

Glamping started gaining momentum about a decade ago, and multiple companies took notice of the fact. It is defined as a luxury type of camping, far superior to the regular old outdoors experience. But let's face it if your bank account doesn't show six or ideally seven digits you'd best stay away from the idea. After all, seeing the world with your own eyes should count more than having a penthouse on wheels.
And that brings us to our latest discovery: a 1989 Ford E-350 that used to be an ambulance. The seller, 23dbr, hasn't specified when this vehicle was converted to a camper not that it would be a crucial piece of information. You can still see the "Ambulance" sticker on the sides even to this day though.
According to the VIN, this is the 206.8 in (5,253 mm) long Standard Van model. When it left the factory it had a standard 7.3-liter diesel V8 engine which probably wasn't all that exciting to drive. But after a Hypermax Turbo upgrade, you're now looking at about 270 hp.
Power was initially sent to the rear wheels alone, but a 4x4 conversion has been carried out since. Both the engine and the transmission on it have been rebuilt and the brake system was partially overhauled as well.
You know that this thing will handle almost anything you throw at it just by looking at the specs: Dana 60 Solid front and rear axles, Bilstein shocks all around, brand new BF Goodrich All Terrain tires and the list goes on. As mentioned before, this isn't a luxury camper so keep that in mind when looking at the inside shots.
The E-350 can seat six people, although we imagine it will comfortably sleep two of them. The audio setup seems decent enough, with six speakers inside and two side door ones. It would have all been better with a shower too, but you can probably find a solution for that as well.
If the fact that the chassis has 165,000 miles (265,541 km) on it so far doesn't bother you, you might want to hurry up and buy this before the listing expires. The current asking price is $34,995, but you might be able to get a better deal if you try your luck with it. The next step is to pick out a desert and cross it from one end to the other.
