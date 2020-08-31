1988 Porsche 928 Is a Manual, Vortex-Supercharged Red Wonder

4 Porsche 928 "Revival" Looks Like the GT We've Been Waiting For

About a week ago, Porsche pulled the wraps off the mid-cycle revamp of the Panamera. The now over a decade-old nameplate comes with improved looks, better performance, and the promise of keeping up with the sales volumes of its predecessors. 15 photos



The first Porsche grand tourer from 1978 to 1995 and had a few achievements to its name, including that of being the carmaker’s first car powered by a V8 engine. The range did not pack a supercharger, though, but there is presently a generous number of supercharger kits at the disposal of 928 owners who want to gift their cars with more power. The Porsche in the gallery above already packs one.



We’re talking about a Vortex Intercooled Supercharger working with the car’s 5.0-liter and a 5-speed manual transmission (a rare feature, given how most of them were available with either 3- or 4-speed automatic) to deliver around 100 horsepower more than the stock-non-supercharged engine. That’s well above the 400 hp mark.



To handle the increase in power, other modifications had to be made as well, including the fitting of a new fuel delivery system.



The previous owners of the 928 (we are not told how many of them where there) did not let the car rot in a garage somewhere, but put it to fine use: the odometer on the car reads 127,000 miles (260,000 km).



You can find all details on the car at this link

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.