1988 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS Rocks 8k 'Original Miles' and a Fair Asking Price 

PC Classic Cars, a Sherman, Texas-based old-school dealership, has an interesting proposal for the enthusiasts of the G-body series: a Monte Carlo SS that has a few miles on the odometer, shiny looks, a few tasty mods, and a fair asking price.
The Chevrolet Monte Carlo two-door coupe was born in 1969 as a personal luxury car, the first such model from the brand, and while it was a variant of the Pontiac Grand Prix throughout its production – six generations with a hiatus between 1989 and 1994 – many argue that it has become way more famous.
Naturally, some models are more legendary than others – and the G-body models easily fit the description, especially the fourth generation, which also shared components and features with the equivalent Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme, Pontiac Grand Prix, and Buick Regal). Among them, there was also the Monte Carlo SS, reintroduced in 1983 with a 5.0-liter HO V8 under the hood.
The G-body Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS may not quite live up to the performance chops of a Hemi Cuda or a Chevelle SS, but it's still widely considered as one seriously desirable classic car from the era, and for sure, nice examples are now worth quite a lot. In fact, if you want something that looks pristine, be prepared to shell out north of $40k.
So, while an 89k-mile 1988 Chevy Monte Carlo SS might cost around $25k, an example with less than 6k on the odometer will be worth at least $41k, according to classic car dealerships. Well, if you don't want to spend that much, maybe something with a little more mileage will do the trick. For example, this is a 1988 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS with 8,669 "actual miles," according to PC Classic Cars, which also states in the description that the engine is the original 305ci V8 mill attached to a 200-R4 automatic transmission. The car has power steering, power front disc brakes, a factory AC system (and it "blows cold"), and also "runs and drives excellent."
The exterior is a very nice black paint with the code "19/WA848," while on the inside, there's a Saddle atmosphere with the original code "62l." Unfortunately for those who value originality above all else, this 1988 Chevy Monte Carlo SS has a few upgrades and additional features: Hedman headers, dual Flowmaster mufflers, new tailpipes, a Sniper EFI, but also the original window sticker. Hey, even the wheels are original, and the 15-inch units now have new 235/60 tires.
The good news is that the dealership doesn't ask for an arm and a leg – the price is $35,500, and most likely, it's negotiable. However, if you don't want to spend the cash on a G-body, no matter how 1980s cool it looks when dressed in black and featured with gold trim, there are also a number of other options in the inventory.
For example, if you prefer something smaller and more potent, they have a 1971 Chevrolet Nova SS packing the 350ci V8 and automatic transmissions for $39,500. Maybe the Chevrolet Corvette is the right option for you? No worries, there's a 1973 example with a numbers-matching 454ci V8 and automatic transmission costing just $29,500. Even the classic Chevy Camaro is a viable option – for $39,500, there's an example from 1967 rocking the 350ci V8 and 700R4 for $39,500.
How about a new car? If you don't want to abandon the Chevrolet brand, a practical Blazer mid-size crossover SUV kicks off at $35,400 – it's going to be spacious enough for the family and the belongings for a weekend getaway. However, if you ask us, we would much prefer to pack lightly, tuck the kids in the rear bench seats, and fit the missus snuggly in the passenger bucket seat while we cruise towards the vacation spot.
Sure, the 1988 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS may not be the most powerful coupe from the 1980s you can find on the used car market. But if you're willing to invest your time and/or money, it forms the basis of great build projects. Or you could leave it like it is and enjoy the simpler times when you didn't have to worry that leaving your car in the scorching summer sun will result in an intoxicated software experience where your car doesn't even know the difference between a dead and a lively touchscreen!
In fact, the Monte Carlo SS was so beloved by the Chevrolet enthusiast community precisely because it can be just about anything – from a supercharged dragstrip monster to a quirky lowrider or 'donk.' Yes, we know; we're trying to persuade you to just take it home and enjoy it as it is - after a thorough checkup, of course, even if the dealership says it has a clean Carfax. Well, have we succeeded or not?
