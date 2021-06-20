1988 BMW R100RT Comes Into the Spotlight, Could Be Yours for A Modest Sum

SoundBed From Opus Will Heal Your Wounded Soul With Sound and Vibrations

Without further ado, we’ve the pleasure of introducing you to a neat 1988 BMW R100RT that’s searching for a new home. You may place your bids for this well-kept Bavarian on Bring A Trailer, where the bike is offered at no reserve until Monday, June 21. At the time of this article, you’d need around three grand to become the top bidder.



Before you head over to the BaT website, let’s take a minute to remember what Motorrad’s machine is made of. The ‘88 MY



The force is routed to a shaft final drive by a five-speed transmission, resulting in a top speed of 115 mph (185 kph). A steel duplex cradle frame holds the powertrain components in place, resting on a pair of telescopic forks up front and a Monolever suspension setup on the opposite end.



