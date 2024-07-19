Pontiac Trans Am Goes From Classic Car to Part Donor, Only the Forklift Can Move It Now

The 1987 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am that starred in "The Office" series as Dwight Schrute's car is now in pieces. The vehicle was involved in a crash with what looks like it might have been a pole. It crumpled it into an unrepairable pile of metal and glass. Strangely, on season 2 of the series, the Firebird also hit a pole, but it wasn't half as bad.
The Pontiac appeared in several episodes from series 2 onwards. It is, however, not a GTA but a standard Trans Am modded into a GTA. The fenders have cut-outs that the GTAs never had.
It is a third-generation Firebird, which Pontiac kept in production between 1982 and 1992. It rolled off the production line as a two-door liftback and a two-door convertible, sharing most of the components with the third-generation Chevrolet Camaro.
The car driven by David Schrute in "The Office" series was powered by a 305-cubic-inch (5.0-liter V8 engine), which made it accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 7.29 seconds. Now, it only accelerates with the speed of the forklift that carries it from the yard into the dismantling garage of AZ Cycle Parts. The model just arrived, and it is going to be parted out "to keep other legends rolling," AZ experts say.
The Pontiac has been deformed beyond repair in what might look like a side collision with a pole. The windshield is broken, and the entire driver's side is crumpled. The fender, door, front, and rear pillars have been severely deformed in the impact. However, the passenger's side is impeccable, so there are surely body panels that can be saved.
Furthermore, AZ Cycle Parts has already listed components from the 1987 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am on eBay. For instance, the gauge cluster costs $299.99. The right passenger side mirror is $179.99, while they charge the same for the one on the driver's side, even though that one must have been slightly damaged in the crash.
Each of the taillights costs $239.99, each of the fog lights goes for $69.99, and the turn signals cost $79.99 both. Whoever needs a set of windshield wiper arms will have to pay $39.99, while the AC condenser is almost $100.
It's strange how things in real life can mimic those on the screen. In episode 12 of season 2 of “The Office” series, David Schrute crashed his Pontiac Firebird Trans Am into a pole while hurrying to help Michael, who had accidentally burned his foot on a grill.
The accident causes him a mild concussion and disorientates him. But he shakes it off and continues to drive to Michael's. That crash was nowhere half as bad as what we see here.
