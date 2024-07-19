Pontiac Trans Am Goes From Classic Car to Part Donor, Only the Forklift Can Move It Now

15 photos Photo: AZ Cycle Parts | Instagram

The 1987 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am that starred in "The Office" series as Dwight Schrute's car is now in pieces. The vehicle was involved in a crash with what looks like it might have been a pole. It crumpled it into an unrepairable pile of metal and glass. Strangely, on season 2 of the series, the Firebird also hit a pole, but it wasn't half as bad.