1987 Pontiac Fiero GT Coupe on Sale for Under $20K Looks Like a Baby Trans Am

The Pontiac Fiero is not the first model you think of when you hear the words "classic car," but those '80s lines are beginning to look sexier with every day that passes; as the model gets older, its desirability will continue to increase.
Sure, it'll never match the appeal of a Trans Am—partly because it never had a talking car based on it, but also because it sat lower in Pontiac lineup's pecking order in terms of performance and excitement. In fact, the Fiero just happened to look like a sports car but was more renowned for its fuel efficiency than blistering acceleration.
That's because, for a long time—as long as you can have it considering the Fiero was only built for five years—the only engine available for the Pontiac model was a 2.5-liter four-cylinder unit with an underwhelming output of 92 hp. Handling that power was either a three-speed automatic or a four-speed manual.
The car you see in the pictures, however, is the more desirable 1987 Fiero GT Coupe. Starting with that model year, the Pontiac two-seater received the bigger engine it was crying for, a 2.8-liter V6 making 135 hp. On top of that, is also got a five-speed manual, with the extra gearing boosting its performance even further.
However, if the Fiero were a good car, it would still be in production to this day. Well, maybe not so much now when its entire brand has become history, but it would have at least enjoyed a production run spanning longer than five years. Sadly, safety and reliability issues, as well as GM losing money with every unit it sold (370,168 produced in total), meant the plug was pulled in 1988, and the company never looked back.
Considering the model's reputation of being more Fiery than Fiero (the two-seaters were notorious for catching fire due to a problem with their connecting rods), buying one means taking a certain dose of risk. However, when it looks to be in such a great condition, a superb color combination, only 16,557 miles on the clock, and a reasonable price—on sale for $19,900 at Duncan Imports & Classics—anyone fond of that era might find themselves strangely compelled to make an offer.
That interior alone is worth all the money; just look at it, it's like a time capsule. It looks so "futuristic”, and it seems as though the only rounded things are the steering wheel (thank God), the dials, and the gear shifter knob. It also provides the perfect opportunity to dig out your cassette collection and fully enjoy the "auto reverse" function. Apologies to the younger audience who has no idea what that is, but trust us, you want to have it.
