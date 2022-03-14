1986 Pontiac Grand Prix: A Surprisingly Charming 80s American V8 Coupe

1980s American cars are a bit like that awkward kid in grade school that wets themselves in front of the whole class while they all point and laugh. They're so unbelievably easy to make fun of that it's almost not fair. Not the least bit because it seemed like General Motors had no idea how to make horsepower while strangled by new emissions restrictions.
But maybe, just maybe, there are a handful of solid selections from America in this time frame? The most famous example is likely the Buick Regal Turbo. But we're bold enough to say this 1986 Pontiac Grand Prix also deserves to be amongst that group.
Hailing its name from the iconic 60s muscle car that helped spawn the iconic GTO, the Grand Prix sure did have one nasty fall from grace. Especially as the 1973 oil crisis and subsequent new EPA regulations caused the muscle car era to come to a crashing halt abruptly. By the mid-1980s, the Grand Prix was an entirely different beast.
It was smaller, lighter, and much more practical than its forbearers as a result. Clearly people had stopped tolerating automobiles that averaged two or three gallons to the mile in the U.S. by this point. The 305-cubic inch (5-liter) V8 under the hood in this example may not have been a fuel sipper in its own right. But with 18 combined miles per gallon on offer, it is at least leaps and bounds more economical than its 60s namesake. But let's be real, that isn't saying much.
Performance parts for the GM 305 engine are readily available from reputable retailers like Summit Racing. With enough skill and a little bit of money, it's possible to remove the archaic 80s emissions restrictions to make for an engine that can sing as it should. The fact that the grey cloth interior and fake wood-grain is in fantastic shape for a car with 53,225 miles (85,657.3 km) means you can spend more money tuning the engine. A check for $32,900 to Hanksters Hot Rods of Homer City, Pennsylvania, will award you that privilege.
