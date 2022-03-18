1984 Porsche 944 May Be Your Cheap Entry Into the World of Classic Motorsport

Before the Cayenne or the Macan, there were also traditional Porsche sports cars that did not adhere to the classic rear-engine, RWD ethos, such as the 924, 928, or 944 series of the 1970s and ‘80s.
Frankly, if there is one good reason to choose one over the other is availability, and here is a Euro-spec 1984 Porsche 944 residing proudly yet uncostly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors. Sure, it may not be just as enticing as a 911, but it can still pack a classic punch.
Besides, even the legendary Walter Röhrl had fun with at least one of its variations, and won the 24 Hours of Le Mans back in 1981 from behind the wheel of a 944 LM. So, why not imagine that after acquiring this little gem it may serve as a DIY entry point into the wonderful world of classic car motorsport?
But let us hear about the highlights, first. This 944 comes in matching attire that would be to Henry Ford’s liking: it is black everywhere. It also comes with perks that would be to everyone else’s liking, such as factory air conditioning, power steering, sports seats, headlight washers, and a 40% locking differential, among others.
The Porsche has 71,737 miles (115,450 km) on the odometer, which in turn will translate to a conservative average of 2k miles (a little over 3,200 km) per year. Oh, and the murdered-out appearance is not just a hint but something desired, thanks to the window tint or the black/polished 16-inch, staggered Fuchs wheels.
Moving inside, the little 944 is full of 1980s quirkiness, as explained in the dealership’s description. We love the atmosphere.We would also fancy a little bit of one-on-one time with the Momo Prototipo three-spoke steering wheel on a corner-carving-focused mountain road, if it is possible, please.
Now, to interrupt the daydreaming, let’s talk about final numbers. Under the hood sits a 2.5-liter four-cylinder that is half of the highly-desirable 928 model's eight-cylinder powertrain. Alas, the asking price is equally smaller, and this 944 example will go to a new owner for a mere $19,900.
Besides, even the legendary Walter Röhrl had fun with at least one of its variations, and won the 24 Hours of Le Mans back in 1981 from behind the wheel of a 944 LM. So, why not imagine that after acquiring this little gem it may serve as a DIY entry point into the wonderful world of classic car motorsport?
But let us hear about the highlights, first. This 944 comes in matching attire that would be to Henry Ford’s liking: it is black everywhere. It also comes with perks that would be to everyone else’s liking, such as factory air conditioning, power steering, sports seats, headlight washers, and a 40% locking differential, among others.
The Porsche has 71,737 miles (115,450 km) on the odometer, which in turn will translate to a conservative average of 2k miles (a little over 3,200 km) per year. Oh, and the murdered-out appearance is not just a hint but something desired, thanks to the window tint or the black/polished 16-inch, staggered Fuchs wheels.
Moving inside, the little 944 is full of 1980s quirkiness, as explained in the dealership’s description. We love the atmosphere.We would also fancy a little bit of one-on-one time with the Momo Prototipo three-spoke steering wheel on a corner-carving-focused mountain road, if it is possible, please.
Now, to interrupt the daydreaming, let’s talk about final numbers. Under the hood sits a 2.5-liter four-cylinder that is half of the highly-desirable 928 model's eight-cylinder powertrain. Alas, the asking price is equally smaller, and this 944 example will go to a new owner for a mere $19,900.