1984 Moto Guzzi 850 Le Mans III Gets to Taste Kaffeemaschine’s Custom Brew

After he had overhauled the electrics, Budde proceeded to craft a unique Kevlar aramid fiber outfit, consisting of a slim tail section, custom fenders and one handsome fuel chamber. In typical cafe racer fashion, the whole shebang is concluded with clip-on handlebars and a bespoke front fairing that looks the business. Kaffeemaschine is the sort of workshop whose signature recipe you’ll recognize in an instance. Many years have passed since Axel Budde founded this motorcycle customization temple in the German city of Hamburg, and he’s been keeping himself fairly busy during this time. To this date, the moto doctor has amassed an impressive collection of bespoke Guzzis in his portfolio, many of which we’ve featured on autoevolution.For instance, we examined Budde’s reinterpretation of an old-school V7 a few months ago, and it’s now time to drool over one of his masterpieces once again. The donor for this undertaking was Mandello del Lario’s 1984 MY 850 Le Mans III, sporting an 844cc longitudinally mounted V-twin mill in its stock configuration.The air-cooled powerplant is capable of spawning a healthy 76 stallions straight out of the box, but this didn’t stop Axel from taking things one step further. As such, he fitted the engine with a high-performance camshaft, twin-spark cylinder heads and a lighter flywheel, along with a fresh set of Dell’Orto PHF carburetors.During the makeover, the predator’s displacement was increased to no less than 1,000cc, while Le Mans ’ standard exhaust system has been replaced with a matte substitute from Kaffeemaschine’s own catalog. Having refurbished the bike’s gearbox and driveshaft, the project’s mastermind estimates that its power output numbers should now be somewhere in the neighborhood of 90 ponies.The rear suspension setup was upgraded using Wilbers shocks, and the original forks were honored with a selection of modern internals. Ample stopping power is made possible thanks to premium Brembo brakes, which are operated via stainless-steel lines and new cylinders. For optimal grip on the tarmac, the Guzzi’s wheels have been treated to a pair of acclaimed Battlax BT45 tires from Bridgestone.After he had overhauled the electrics, Budde proceeded to craft a unique Kevlar aramid fiber outfit, consisting of a slim tail section, custom fenders and one handsome fuel chamber. In typical cafe racer fashion, the whole shebang is concluded with clip-on handlebars and a bespoke front fairing that looks the business.