1984 Ferrari Mondial Loves It on the West Coast, Drove It Up and Down

Ferraris are not the kind of cars that pop out on the open market all that often. When they do, they’re most likely to cause a stir, for various reasons like the condition they’re in, the type of Ferrari we’re talking about or, why not, the price for which they are going.
The Italian powerhouse is not in the habit of making this or that model for long, or in vast quantities. Take the Mondial, for instance. Introduced back in the early 1980s, it was around for a little more than a decade until something better came along.
As with any Ferrari, the Mondial was made in small numbers, a little over 4,000, in four variants and a couple of body styles. Even if it’s not seen as the pinnacle of Prancing Horse engineering, it still manages to capture the hearts and minds of the onlooker wherever it is seen.
The one you’re looking at now is a 1984 model year. It comes as a convertible that, at least in these photos here, looks as astounding as it did back in its day. Wrapped in the Italian-famous Rosso Corsa over a tan leather interior, it comes with the 2.9-liter 32-valve V8 under the hood and pairs it with a 5-speed manual transmission for some kicks.
The car is for sale on Avant Garde, and we’re told it has close to 40,000 miles (64,380 km) of use on it, which is a bit understandable seeing how it moved up the American west coast, from California to Washington, and then back down to Oregon and more inland to Nevada, depending on where its owners were based.
As said, the car is offered in what seems to be a great condition, with a black soft top, 18-inch Enkei wheels, and a Blaupunkt head unit in there for good measure.
The asking price for the Mondial is not public, but the Ferrari was listed for sale on Bring a Trailer not long ago, and it didn’t sell despite the highest bid going to $45,000. That’s a bit higher than what valuation company Hagerty estimates a Concours-condition one to be worth, which is $39,000.
