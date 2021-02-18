1984 AM General M923 Punisher Is a Prepper’s Dream Ride

No matter how incredible they look and perform, no matter the powertrains fitted under their hoods, or the creature comforts lurking inside, customized half-tons will never be capable of driving their owners through whatever apocalypse could come our way. Luckily, if one looks hard enough, there are plenty of military trucks out there just waiting to serve a new master.
Back in the 1980s, AM General, the company that knew worldwide fame thanks to the military and civilian off-roaders called Humvee/Hummer, also produced something called M939. It proved an extremely successful line, with about 45,000 of them being made over the span of just five years, and they saw action as part of the military of about 18 countries around the world.
These were 5-ton, 6x6 monsters that would have no problem getting their owners through zombie or alien invasions.
With the upcoming Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona next month, preppers must be biting their nails more than usual. That’s because one M939 is up for grabs, going with no reserve.
The truck is of the M923 variety, meaning it was envisioned as a drop-side cargo machine just perfect for hauling stockpiles from wherever they are hidden to the bug-out location of choice.
The truck looks simply stunning in its Distressed Desert paint that replaced the original Army Green. The same happened inside, where the same color was chosen for the dashboard. As a touch of cool, but also as a warning for possible enemies, a Punisher skull is trapped inside a star on both doors and the hood of the truck.
The M923 rides on 52-inch tires wrapped around the original beadlock split rims. They get their spin from a Cummins 8.3-liter powerplant, running a 5-speed automatic transmission. Power steering is on deck for ease of operation, and so are air brakes.
