1983 Honda CX650 Turbo Sits on Upgraded Suspension and Dunlop Footwear

It may not be the lightest motorcycle in its class, but it certainly is one powerful machine. 22 photos



Well, it’s perfectly reasonable to say this mean machine is one hell of a ride, and you’ll be enticed to learn that an unmarred variant from



Additionally, the owner went about changing the fluids in preparation for the sale, while the brakes have also been refurbished for good measure. CX650’s analog odometer shows less than 19k miles (30,000 km), so you can be sure that it’ll perform as well as it did on the day it came off the production line.



Now that we’ve covered the bike’s main specs and features, let’s get to the point. The BaT The 1983 MY Honda CX650 Turbo is powered by a turbocharged 80-degree V-twin brute, which is good for up to 100 ponies at 8,000 rpm and 69 pound-feet (93 Nm) of unforgiving twist at 6,000 spins. This feral piece of liquid-cooled machinery prides itself with a displacement of 647cc and four pushrod-operated valves per cylinder head.It is connected to the rear 17-inch Comstar wheel by means of a five-speed transmission and a shaft final drive. Ultimately, the engine’s force enables the CX650 to accelerate from zero to 60 mph (0-96 kph) in as little as 4.3 seconds, while top speed is rated at 140 mph (226 kph). Last but not least, the Japanese warrior weighs in at 518 pounds (235 kg) on an empty stomach.Well, it’s perfectly reasonable to say this mean machine is one hell of a ride, and you’ll be enticed to learn that an unmarred variant from Honda ’s range is currently up for grabs on Bring A Trailer! It comes equipped with a selection of higher-spec goodies, including a modern battery, Dunlop tires and a premium Hagon shock absorber.Additionally, the owner went about changing the fluids in preparation for the sale, while the brakes have also been refurbished for good measure. CX650’s analog odometer shows less than 19k miles (30,000 km), so you can be sure that it’ll perform as well as it did on the day it came off the production line.Now that we’ve covered the bike’s main specs and features, let’s get to the point. The BaT auction will be open until Tuesday afternoon (September 14), and you’d need a little over six grand to best the top bidder (for now). If you ask me, you definitely ought to seize this opportunity while there’s still time, and we do hope your wallet is prepared to handle the price tag.

