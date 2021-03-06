1982 Chevrolet Corvette Could Be a 1,500 HP-Capable Monster, Never Been Raced

Historically, the 1982 Chevrolet Corvette was not the best representative of its species. The C3, the generation it is part of, failed to impress customers, despite the bowtie’s best efforts at the time, including throwing into the mix something called Collector' Edition, the first ‘Vette to be priced north of $20,000.
There are still a number of these around today, but they usually do not set records when it comes to the amounts they sell for. The one we have here though might go for a bit higher than the rest, if only because it is not a regular 1982 Chevrolet Corvette Collector's Edition.
You’re looking at a race-prepped machine that even if it has all the hardware it needs to compete, it so far restrained itself from doing so. It’s a literally brand new build, with just 750 miles (1,200 km) on it since completion, and going under the Barrett-Jackson hammer later this month in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Power for the car comes from a 350ci (5.7-liter) engine tied to a 4-speed automatic, but this is no regular 350. Gifted with a twin-turbo system, Holley direct fuel injection, and a custom exhaust system, it has an output of 750 hp at 15 psi of boost, but that can easily be doubled, we’re told, with the right adjustments.
The thing has been built with racing in mind. It rides on SuperShox double adjustable racing shocks and Shark Bite coilovers, while stopping power comes from Wilwood hardware.
The rest of the ‘Vette was upgraded too, now featuring things like box-type ladder frame with cross members, roll cage, racing bucket seats with 4-point harnesses, and a set of 18-inch wheels wrapped in Nitto Competition tires. For convenience, the interior also holds a set of Holley EFI gauges with eight adjustable screens.
There is no estimate on how much this car will fetch during the auction, but we’ll keep an eye out and come back on it if something notable happens.
