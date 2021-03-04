1981 Toyota Celica Had a Great 27-Year Garage Life, Now Out Almost Perfect

There are a million reasons why cars end up spending a lot of their years trapped inside garages across America. Most of the time, they are just forgotten there, and rot away out of existence. On rarer occasions, enough care and the benefits of a temperature-controlled environment can do wonders for a vehicle.
As one of the longest-running nameplates in Toyota’s portfolio (1971 – 2006), the Celica is certainly part of the group of cars hidden inside American garages, awaiting either rescue or the crusher. We have no idea how many of them are out there, but sure is nice to see one being rescued.
The Celica we have here, a 1981 model year, is once again out in the open after being stored in a temperature-controlled garage ever since 1994. And that shows, as despite the occasional (and minor) signs of use and small dents, the thing is in almost perfect shape.
More importantly, it’s all-original as well. With the exception of a new fuel pump installed when the car was fired up this year (and now it does so flawlessly every time, we’re told), everything else is the hardware Toyota originally put on it.
Titled 1981 Toyota Celica ST Sport Coupe, it rocks 2.4-liter 22R powerplant and a 5-speed manual transmission, showing 55,000 miles (88,500 km) of use, all original. The paint on the body is the native one as well, and so is the interior, down to the dashboard and instrument cluster.
This rather unique piece of Toyota history is waiting for a buyer on Classic Cars. Despite its condition, the asking price is set at just $8,295.
Sure, Toyotas, with the exception of the Supra and some Land Cruisers, are not exactly setting the tone on the pre-owned market, so even that could be too much for most. But probably not for die-hard Toyota fans.
