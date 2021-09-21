1981 Honda CBX Portrays Classic Six-Cylinder Madness With an Aftermarket Twist

This 1968 Ford Mustang GT 428 Cobra Jet 4-Speed Is A Dream Come True

It’s genuinely intriguing to see how well this old-school tourer has been preserved. 25 photos



On that note, we might as well get straight to the point. As you browse this article’s photo gallery, you will be greeted by an untarnished ‘81 MY



This immaculate piece of machinery is going under the hammer on Bring A Trailer, with a current bid of just over three grand. The online auction will be open until Thursday evening (September 23), so you’ve still got a few days to check this thing out. Before you do so, feel free to join us for an examination of the beast’s fundamental characteristics in the paragraphs below.



The 1981 Honda CBX1000 is put in motion thanks to an air-cooled 1,047cc inline-six colossus, which is paired with a five-speed transmission. This nasty animal prides itself with dual overhead camshafts, six Keihin carbs and a generous compression ratio of 9.3:1. When the crank turns at 9,000 rpm, the four-stroke engine will be more than happy to deliver as much as 98 hp to the rear wheel via a chain final drive.



Ultimately, this state of affairs enables the mechanical samurai to obliterate the quarter-mile run in 12.4 ticks, while its top speed is rated at 127 mph (204 kph). All things considered, it goes without saying the fierce CBX is worth your attention, and we strongly encourage that you pay the BaT Any petrolhead who’s well-versed in moto lore will know that Benelli was the first manufacturer to release a six-cylinder production bike, namely the 750 Sei. However, this machine doesn’t even hold a candle to Honda ’s CBX1000 when it comes to performance and, well, just about every other aspect. The CBX was initially conceived to be a sport bike, but it had morphed into a full-blown tourer in 1981.On that note, we might as well get straight to the point. As you browse this article’s photo gallery, you will be greeted by an untarnished ‘81 MY CBX with 10k miles (16,000 km) on the odometer. Additionally, the Japanese marvel sports a two-up Corbin saddle with red pinstripes, as well as a premium Kerker exhaust system.This immaculate piece of machinery is going under the hammer on Bring A Trailer, with a current bid of just over three grand. The online auction will be open until Thursday evening (September 23), so you’ve still got a few days to check this thing out. Before you do so, feel free to join us for an examination of the beast’s fundamental characteristics in the paragraphs below.The 1981 Honda CBX1000 is put in motion thanks to an air-cooled 1,047cc inline-six colossus, which is paired with a five-speed transmission. This nasty animal prides itself with dual overhead camshafts, six Keihin carbs and a generous compression ratio of 9.3:1. When the crank turns at 9,000 rpm, the four-stroke engine will be more than happy to deliver as much as 98 hp to the rear wheel via a chain final drive.Ultimately, this state of affairs enables the mechanical samurai to obliterate the quarter-mile run in 12.4 ticks, while its top speed is rated at 127 mph (204 kph). All things considered, it goes without saying the fierce CBX is worth your attention, and we strongly encourage that you pay the BaT platform a visit before the auction ends!

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.