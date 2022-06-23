1981 Chrysler LeBaron Barn Find Can Be Yours for the Price of a New iPhone

After previously selling the LeBaron as part of the Imperial family, Chrysler decided to give this nameplate a reboot as a stand-alone lineup for the 1977 model year.
After a rough start, with fewer than 20,000 units sold in the first year on the market, the LeBaron gained more traction, eventually reaching 128,000 cars and then close to 114,000 in 1978 and 1979, respectively.
The last two years of the first-generation LeBaron, however, witnessed a rapid decline, with sales dropping to no less than 43,000 units in 1981.
One of the final examples of the first-generation LeBaron is now seeking a second chance to get back on the road as part of an auction on eBay, and as it turns out, anyone can buy the car for the price of a new iPhone.
Manufactured in 1981, this LeBaron comes in a pretty solid shape, and seller thoma-lynch says there’s no rot on the car. This is good news for everybody who wants a little bit more than a daily driver, especially given this Chrysler spent 22 years in storage.
However, despite a long time of sitting, this sedan is still running and driving. It’s powered by a six-cylinder engine – the first-generation LeBaron could be fitted with a 225 (3.7-liter) Slant-6, 318 (5.2-liter) V8, or a 360 (5.9-liter) unit.
Most likely, this car is as original as it gets, but on the other hand, very few specifics have actually been shared by the seller. At this price, however, this Chrysler is a very cool purchase, especially because it seems ready to become someone’s daily driver.
As said, the car is selling for cheap, so the eBay auction starts at $800. Nobody has entered the digital fight so far, so there’s a chance the first bidder can take the car home without spending a fortune on it.
