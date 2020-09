"The A80, also known as the Mk IV, is the only Supra that really matters," is what the internet will tell you. It's followed by a whole bunch of nothing and some BMW jokes. However, Brian O'Conner wouldn't even have a 10-second car without the previous three models that came before his orange racer.Car renderer wb.artist20 decided to pay homage to the Celica Supra by modernizing it into a 2021 model. His piece starts with the current, futuristic sports car, but bashes in most of the body until it's nice and square.With a wrap-around black face and round rear shoulders, his product resembles a Porsche 924 at first glance. The red paint and vintage trim contribute to this as well. Still, Toyotas have a long history of looking like European cars.As you probably guessed, there are more generations of the Supra before the A80. Toyota wanted to compete with the Ford Mustang and introduced the Supra in the '70s, a more powerful version of the Celica. It was developed with help from Lotus and had a six-cylinder version of the engine in the 2000GT.Despite such an awesome pedigree, the Celica Supra wasn't amazing. The A50 followed in 1981. Five years later, Toyota split the Celica and Supra ranges and created the A70. It wasn't the fire-breathing monster we know, but they did develop the turbocharged 7MGTE with 230 horsepower.The main reason why the A80 Supra was so much more popular than its predecessors has to do with it being lighter and more powerful, thanks to the introduction of the 2JZ family of engines. Few other powertrains in the world ever got as many mods or made as much power.