Let's Take a Moment to Celebrate These Obscure AMG Cars that Aren't Mercedes

3 22-Mile 1978 Toyota Land Cruiser HJ45 Hasn't Actually Come Out of a Time Capsule

2 1971 Toyota Land Cruiser Rocks 1970 Chevrolet 350 Engine, and It Loves It

1 1997 Toyota Land Cruiser Has Serious Off-Road Mods and a Surprise Under the Hood

More on this:

1980 Toyota Land Cruiser HJ45 Packs Modern Features, Costs More Than a Lexus

The J40 is arguably the most legendary version of the Toyota Land Cruiser . Not only it soldiered on from 1960 to 1984 with minor changes, it also spawned a big variety of models. The station wagon was the biggest and this two-door troop carrier here is basically a bus on off-road tires. 10 photos SUV 's proportions and utilitarian layout add to this effect. The thing to notice here is that unlike other troop carriers from the era, this one looks like a time capsule.



With 97,000 km (about 60,000 miles) on the odo, this HJ45 hasn't been driven all that much for a 41-year-old vehicle, but it has also been restored. The original Dune Beige paint got a refresh, while the interior has been restored mostly to original specifications. I say "mostly" because the SUV was fitted with modern front seats and a Boss audio system with USB input.



The most unusual feature inside the cabin is the right-hand-drive configuration. This HJ45 was



The diesel, 3.6-liter inline-six diesel under the hood is all original. These units were optional on the



Troop carriers in this condition are quite rare, so it's not surprising that this specific model changed hands for $41,750, despite the RHD layout and the lack of original seats. That's notably more than a brand-new



Would take this troop carrier on a cross-country vacation or would you rather drive a modern I'm obviously blowing things out of proportion here. At 4,76 meters long, the HJ45 is actually shorter than the modern Toyota Sienna minivan, but the's proportions and utilitarian layout add to this effect. The thing to notice here is that unlike other troop carriers from the era, this one looks like a time capsule.With 97,000 km (about 60,000 miles) on the odo, this HJ45 hasn't been driven all that much for a 41-year-old vehicle, but it has also been restored. The original Dune Beige paint got a refresh, while the interior has been restored mostly to original specifications. I say "mostly" because the SUV was fitted with modern front seats and a Boss audio system with USB input.The most unusual feature inside the cabin is the right-hand-drive configuration. This HJ45 was recently sold in North Carolina, but it was probably imported some time ago from Japan or the United Kingdom.The diesel, 3.6-liter inline-six diesel under the hood is all original. These units were optional on the HJ45 in some markets, so it's rare alternative to the inline-four and inline-six gas and diesel engines from the era. The engine mates to a four-speed manual transmission and a two-speed transfer case, also an original configuration.Troop carriers in this condition are quite rare, so it's not surprising that this specific model changed hands for $41,750, despite the RHD layout and the lack of original seats. That's notably more than a brand-new Lexus NX crossover and almost as much as an RX. But given that Land Cruisers from the 1960s and 1970s can go for as much as $80,000, it's far from shocking.Would take this troop carrier on a cross-country vacation or would you rather drive a modern Land Cruiser

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.