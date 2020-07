1980 FXB Sturgis-Inspired Low Rider S Up for Grabs in Harley Riding Challenge

One of the most important Sturgis-honoring machines made closer to our time is the 1980 Harley-Davidson FXB. The limited edition two-wheeler (close to 1,500 of them were made) is among the first Harleys to use a belt drive, making it a very important one in the company’s history.So important, in fact, that an FXB Sturgis-inspired Low Rider S has been crafted by the Harley team, and it is offered as a prize at the end of a new competition announced by the bike maker: Let’s Ride Challenge. Packing a wide range of H-D parts and accessories, it is equipped with a 117 Stage IV kit.But what do you have to have a chance at getting it?Well, the first thing is to join the challenge at this link – the sweepstakes opens on July 31. Then, you’ll have to download the Harley-Davidson app and start tracking the miles you make on the seat of whatever bike you happen to own.The mechanism is simple. Each action, from joining to riding, gives you a number of entries in the sweepstakes. For instance, simply signing up gives you 5 entries, while tracking under 600 miles will get you 5. Demo-ing a Harley or taking the Riding Academy New Rider Course come with their shares of entries as well."More than building machines, Harley-Davidson stands for the timeless pursuit of adventure,” said in a statement Jon Bekefy, General Manager of Brand Marketing. “The Let’s Ride Challenge is Harley-Davidson’s invitation for all riders in this challenging time to rediscover adventure through socially-distanced riding to find freedom for the soul.”The bike maker does not say how long you’ll have to clock all those miles.