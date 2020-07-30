1980 FXB Sturgis-Inspired Low Rider S Up for Grabs in Harley Riding Challenge

In the world of bikers, the name Sturgis needs no introduction. The South Dakota venue is the place where for many many decades bikers have flocked for about a week of insane fun among their kin. Naturally, bike makers have honored the place every chance they got.
One of the most important Sturgis-honoring machines made closer to our time is the 1980 Harley-Davidson FXB. The limited edition two-wheeler (close to 1,500 of them were made) is among the first Harleys to use a belt drive, making it a very important one in the company’s history.
So important, in fact, that an FXB Sturgis-inspired Low Rider S has been crafted by the Harley team, and it is offered as a prize at the end of a new competition announced by the bike maker: Let’s Ride Challenge. Packing a wide range of H-D parts and accessories, it is equipped with a 117 Stage IV kit.
But what do you have to have a chance at getting it?
Well, the first thing is to join the challenge at this link – the sweepstakes opens on July 31. Then, you’ll have to download the Harley-Davidson app and start tracking the miles you make on the seat of whatever bike you happen to own.
The mechanism is simple. Each action, from joining to riding, gives you a number of entries in the sweepstakes. For instance, simply signing up gives you 5 entries, while tracking under 600 miles will get you 5. Demo-ing a Harley or taking the Riding Academy New Rider Course come with their shares of entries as well.
"More than building machines, Harley-Davidson stands for the timeless pursuit of adventure,” said in a statement Jon Bekefy, General Manager of Brand Marketing. “The Let’s Ride Challenge is Harley-Davidson’s invitation for all riders in this challenging time to rediscover adventure through socially-distanced riding to find freedom for the soul.”
The bike maker does not say how long you’ll have to clock all those miles.
