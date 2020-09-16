1979 Porsche 928 with Engine Surprise Is This Week’s Bargain

VanTourer Urban Is the Tiny, Compact Camper That Packs Full Kitchen, Sleeps 4

At $25k, this 928 seems to be just the right amount of cheap to give it a go, or perhaps turn it into an even more capable version of its self. The 928 was born in Stuttgart in 1977 from the hands of Wolfgang Möbius and Anatole Lapine. It came at a time when Porsche was trying to find new bearings, some that would take it into a different direction than the one the 911 was steering the company toward. It was envisioned as a grand tourer with all the luxury Porsche was already giving its customers, but also with the handling and performance of a sports car.And it couldn’t have been a greater departure from the 911 . It had a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive configuration and packed a V8 engine under the hood, something the Germans had not done before.If it weren’t for the stubbornness of Porsche’s longtime 911 supporters to keep this family going, the 928 probably would have succeeded in overthrowing the 911. But it didn’t, was kicked out of production in 1995, and can now only be found for sale in used condition all over the Internet.Given how this is Porsche Month at autoevolution, we try to find the most special cars wearing the badge and give them their time under the spotlight. Now it’s time for the 928 in the gallery above.Made in 1979, during the family’s early years, it comes in a so-so condition, hence the owner is not asking for more than $24,900 for it - as a side note, the interior looks simply stunning. What special about it, and caught our eye, is the engine on this one.Stock 928s were shipped throughout the model line’s life with V8 engines ranging in displacement from 4.5-liters to 5.4-liters, depending on variant or intended use. Originally, this 928 had a 4.5, but it now sports 4.7-liters in displacement, and not because of some engine swap.According to the seller, this engine was punched out to the increased size sometime in the car’s past, and a host of parts that help the powerplant run were replaced: cams, machined heads, seals, distributor, water pump, timing chain, belts, just to name a few.There are other changes, though - the 5-speed transmission was rebuilt, and there’s a new exhaust system in place, but we are not being told what the changes in performance are as a result of the changes, if any.At $25k, this 928 seems to be just the right amount of cheap to give it a go, or perhaps turn it into an even more capable version of its self.

