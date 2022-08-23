1979 Chevrolet C10 Is Not Your Average Farm Truck, Hides Nasty Surprise Under the Hood

Chevrolet's most iconic truck series to date, the C/K debuted in 1959 and remained in showrooms, in various forms, for a whopping 43 years. Granted, it's not as venerable as the Ford F-Series, but early C/K trucks are now full-fledged collectibles.
I'm obviously talking about the stylish first-gen pickups from 1960 to 1966 and the muscular second-generation haulers from 1967 to 1972. While early third-generation C/Ks are now old enough to be considered classics, they're nowhere near as appealing to collectors. Many still see these "square-body" haulers as workhorses instead of collectibles.
As a result, you don't see many all-original survivors out there. While some trucks are rotting away in junkyards and barns, others survived as restomods. This 1979 C10 is one of those rigs, and it's cooler than many 1970s C/K survivors you can buy today. As long as you're not a stickler for all-original components.
Because this dark metallic blue hauler is far from being the truck that left the Chevrolet factory more than 40 years ago. Yup, it may look like a stock late 1970s C/K from a distance, but you just can't miss the bulged hood and the blower that almost obscures the center section of the windshield.
It also sports a revised grille devoid of the usual "bowtie" emblem, while the bed is covered with a black tonneau. The latter hides a sprayed-in liner topped with a rubber mat, a diamond plate toolbox that holds the fuel cell, and a spare set of wheels and tires.
The cabin is far from fancy, but it has a few cool and race-inspired goodies to brag about. The list includes chrome bezels and brushed aluminum inserts, high-back seats, and an aluminum switch panel on the dashboard. The shifter suggests that this truck is ready to hit the drag strip on Sundays.
Finally, we're down to what you wanted to read about from the very beginning: the oily bits. Yup, this truck no longer has its original V8 under the hood, having been replaced with a modern 427-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) powerplant topped Edelbrock aluminum heads and carburetors, as well as a Wieand 6-71 supercharger. Output? Unfortunately, the ad doesn't say, but the TH400 three-speed automatic should send at least 500 horsepower to the 4.88 rear axle.
If you'd like to test that drivetrain setup down the quarter-mile, this truck is available through Classic Auto Mall for $46,000. It sounds expensive for a Malaise-era truck, but this thing is ready to hit the auto show circuit.
