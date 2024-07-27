1978 Pontiac Trans Am Owned by "A Little Old Lady" Emerges With Mysterious Engine

Pontiac produced over 187K Firebirds in 1978, and even if this wasn't the Trans Am's best year, as sales skyrocketed to over 117K units for the next iteration.
However, the Trans Am still recorded a notable increase, dominating Firebird sales and outselling the base Firebird nearly 3 to 1.
Pontiac shipped over 93K Trans Ams in 1978, while the base Firebird sales stopped at 32,671 units. The Esprit was now the second best-selling Firebird version in the series with approximately 37K units, while the Formula was the least compelling for customers with 24K units.
A 1978 Trans Am landed on Craigslist a few days ago with an intriguing promise and a claim many people already describe as an outdated cliché. The seller says this 1978 Trans Am is a one-owner car that spent its entire life with a "little old lady" – obviously, she wasn't old when she bought the car, considering she owned it since it was new, but the owner says she was a marine and kept the vehicle until she got older.
As you can tell from the shared pics, the Trans Am comes in beautiful shape, albeit it's unclear if it has ever been restored – this is unlikely, especially considering the Trans Am spent its entire life with just one owner, and as a marine, she probably spent years away from home. The odometer indicates 66K miles, and it's believed this is the original mileage.
The Trans AM rolled off the assembly lines with must-have options, including air conditioning, but also wears a rare Chesterfield Brown paint. I couldn't find the production numbers for this paint, but I've rarely seen this finish on a 1978 Trans Am, so make sure you drop me a line in the box after the jump if you have more data.
Otherwise, the interior is almost spotless, and you can tell the Trans Am spent many years in a garage. The rust is unlikely to be a concern, but you should put the car on a lift and inspect the undersides before making an offer.
The engine under the hood is the most mysterious bit on this Trans Am. While the seller claims it's running, we know nothing about it, so make sure you find a good mechanic to inspect what happens in the engine bay.
The most popular engine choice on the 1978 Trans Am was the L78 400, while the L80 403 made its way to significantly fewer units (approximately 10K cars).
The price makes sense if this Trans Am is still complete, original, unrestored, and unaltered, so the owner hopes they can get $30,000 for the car. You can find it in San Jose, and considering its shape, you should be able to take it home on its wheels.
