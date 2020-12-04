1978 Ford Bronco Is Green Enough to Constantly Remind Us of Summer

Many fans of the Blue Oval’s Bronco would usually go for the original when selecting a classic but this particular example proves there are many reasons to check out the second generation as well. First and foremost, there’s an affordable price tag attached to the listing. Secondly, the list of elements in good factory condition is quite extensive. Thirdly, the untouched interior really is something to behold.
The 2021 Ford Bronco is constantly enticing off-road aficionados with the promise of endless adventures, but reservation holders still need to be patient for a few months, as production isn’t scheduled to begin before the final days of March 2021.
Still, for a little more than what you’d have to pay for a 2021 Big Bend 2-Door Bronco ($33,385), there’s a very green and very classic 1978 big body Bronco XLT to be had. It’s up for grabs at Velocity Restorations, and we have to say the $33,900 tag is a lot more manageable than what they’re asking for the other 1978 Bronco on their lot.
On the other hand, this example is not one of their custom projects, instead going for the untarnished factory condition look. It appears in great condition, especially when it comes to the mint green exterior and interior. It’s also equipped with the original 400-cu in (6.6-liter) engine, C6 automatic three-speed transmission, factory brakes, and power steering.
The chrome bumpers, along with the white top, grille surround, and spare-wheel cover, make for a decidedly vintage look. But the real (mint green) treat comes from inside, where virtually everything will remind you of sweet summer days.
Apparently, just about everything in the cabin is original and in factory condition: front and rear seats, the carpets, doors and side panels, even the Bronco Sport steering wheel. If there’s one complaint to be had is that under the hood, the mill does show its age so it might need a little TLC before looking as good as the rest of the ride.
Still, for a little more than what you’d have to pay for a 2021 Big Bend 2-Door Bronco ($33,385), there’s a very green and very classic 1978 big body Bronco XLT to be had. It’s up for grabs at Velocity Restorations, and we have to say the $33,900 tag is a lot more manageable than what they’re asking for the other 1978 Bronco on their lot.
On the other hand, this example is not one of their custom projects, instead going for the untarnished factory condition look. It appears in great condition, especially when it comes to the mint green exterior and interior. It’s also equipped with the original 400-cu in (6.6-liter) engine, C6 automatic three-speed transmission, factory brakes, and power steering.
The chrome bumpers, along with the white top, grille surround, and spare-wheel cover, make for a decidedly vintage look. But the real (mint green) treat comes from inside, where virtually everything will remind you of sweet summer days.
Apparently, just about everything in the cabin is original and in factory condition: front and rear seats, the carpets, doors and side panels, even the Bronco Sport steering wheel. If there’s one complaint to be had is that under the hood, the mill does show its age so it might need a little TLC before looking as good as the rest of the ride.