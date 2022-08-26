1978 Corvette, 1957 Chrysler 300C, 1946 Lincoln Continental, and More at Auction Event

Featured lots for Elmer's Auto & Toy Museum Collection auction event will mark the end of an era on September 14-17. No-reserve stunning classics will be there, like the one-owner 1978 Chevrolet Corvette Silver Anniversary with only 5.4 miles (8,7 km) on it. No, it’s not a typo. Let’s see what else the 29-year-old show has in store for us at the end of its road.
The price of admission will be $15.00 for adults. For students between the ages of 6 and 17, the tickets will be five dollars, and for those at the age of five and under, entry will be free of charge. Also, it's worth noting that it will be cash only when you get to the ticket line.
One nominee for the bell of the ball definitely is the SA 1978 Corvette with an automatic transmission. Purchased by Elmer Duellman himself, it rocks a 350 CI (5,735 cc) engine capable of producing 185 BHP (188 PS). Apparently, Chevrolet only produced a bit over 15,000 Silver Anniversary editions.
This one not only comes with window stickers still attached, but the seats are also covered in the original plastic covering, the website claims. Now, it might sound like a dream to some, but it was only able to get to 5.4 miles by slumbering in storage for decades. It might be a fixer-upper.
This next no-reserve beauty is none other than the 1957 Chrysler 300C, one of just 1,768 produced that year. The 300C has a 392 CI (6,423.7 cc) Firepower Hemi V-8 engine with 375 HP (385 PS). This classic's odometer says it has 90,461 miles (145,583 km) on it.
Next on our list is none other than the 1946 Lincoln Continental Cabriolet. This model is only five years older than the 1941 Continental Sonny Corleone (James Caan) was driving in his famous last scene from The Godfather. This one packs a 3-speed transmission with a 292 CI (4,785 cc) V-12 engine capable of producing 125 HP (126.7 PS). It might not be the fastest on the road, but there’s no denying it will definitely turn heads.
Other models worth mentioning include a 1933 Rolls-Royce 20-25 Saloon, 1964 Amphicar 770, or 1940 Ford Deluxe Convertible. That’s not to say the rest are unworthy of a mention. It’s just that these impressed me more than the rest of the lot.
