1977 Riviera Is the Buick People Want To Forget, Says Junkyard Find Hiding Decadent Secret

The Buick Riviera came out in 1963 as a personal luxury car to counter the successful monopoly of the wildly popular Ford Thunderbird, the absolute tyrant of the segment from 1955 onward. The General Motors division’s proposal was the corporate flagship in this niche, and it was received with accolades and standing ovations. However, at the peak of the ‘personal luxury’ fashion in the mid-and late-seventies, the Riviera fell into one of the most miserable periods of its entire 35-year lifespan.