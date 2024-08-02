1977 Ford Van With Over 2.5 Million Miles Still Runs, but Doesn't Really Look Good

Built Ford tough. That is the slogan that Ford has been using since 1979. However, it is obviously valid for vehicles built before that year because this 1977 Ford Transit van still runs even though it has over 2.5 million miles on the clock! But wait! There is no clock.
It doesn't exactly look like it has just rolled off the production line 57 years ago. But the driver should be careful not to scratch it. There is not a single inch left on the body of this van without a scratch, dent, or bent. Holes have shown up every here and there, while rust has chewed up sills, roof, floor, doors, and fenders.
There is an actual grille instead of the usual radiator grille, supporting the Ford badge. Gaping holes are in the place of the headlights, which must have been long gone. Someone came up with some aftermarket lighting solutions, but those look like bike reflectors, so they don't really provide any light.
Several body panels of the second-generation Ford Transit seem to be hammered out, which is a sign this vehicle was involved in several crashes. The taillights are a thing of the past, while the rear door looks like a makeshift.
The van seems to be missing some windows, so the air in the cabin is conditioned by the outside temperature. The interior is all rotten. The door cards are gone, and the controls on them don't control anything anymore. The seats are ripped apart, while the dashboard is made up of several holes. Wires dangle from some aftermarket gadgets.
The pink slippers of the driver push some pedals that have forgotten how to work properly. He turns the steering wheel to the right, and the van goes straight. He turns it to the left, and the van goes straight. Keeping it straight on the road is a one-way ticket to hell with no steering and no brakes. The Ford is an apocalypse on wheels, and the driver doesn't seem to mind. He seems used to it.
However, with 2,547,622 miles (4,100,000 kilometers) on the clock – oh, wait a minute, there is no clock anymore! – it probably is long overdue. The odometer has gone blue over the years. So, there is no confirmation but the caption of the video that this van has traveled so much. However, its looks tell the whole story.
The Ford Transit is registered in Lagos, which is Nigeri'’s largest city. But we can't tell for sure if that registration is still valid.
