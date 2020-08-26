1977 Buick Regal Is a Barn Find with Just Two Spots of Rust Bubbles

1 This 1938 Buick Y-Job Replica Took Four Years To Complete, Packs LS V8 Engine

A barn find is typically the second chance at life that an abandoned car receives, but in some cases, the vehicles that are discovered come in a really good condition that doesn’t require any other fixes that small touches here and there. 14 photos



This appears to be the case of this 1977



And while the body does seem to be in a good shape, the interior is the one that looks marvelous, as the red upholstery doesn’t feature any crack. So technically, it’s the kind of interior that doesn’t require any improvements, which is pretty rare on a car that’s been made in 1977 and then left abandoned in a barn.



The Regal comes with the S/R package, which was offered exclusively for model years 1976 and 1977 and added a series of extras, like reclining bucket seats and corduroy upholstery.



The car is powered by a 350 ci (5.7-liter) V8 engine powered with an automatic transmission. This engine was available on all Buick Regals launched in 1973 and 1974, while a larger 455ci (7.5-liter) V8 unit was offered as optional on these models.



The Regal has 86,000 miles (138,400 km) on the clock, and the owner says that the car has been off the road due to technical issues, and while all the parts required to get it up and running are available, they just didn’t have the time to do the whole thing.



